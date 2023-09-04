In what could be described as one of the games of the season in the early part of 2023, the Lemoore Tigers traveled to Clovis on Sept. 1 to face off against the Clovis West Golden Eagles.
The Tigers, a base Division III team, gave the Golden Eagles all they could handle and had the lead in the final minute of the game before a touchdown run from Golden Eagles’ Lonnie Franks gave the Eagles a 27-26 lead with 24 seconds left in the game.
The Tigers were unable to score in the final possession and suffered their first loss of the season.
“My guys stood up, they stood up all night,” said Rich Tuman, Lemoore High head coach. “We had them on the ropes we just couldn’t put them away. That won’t define us, we will keep pushing forward and come back on the field and see what we got.”
Wright got the Eagles on the board first when he returned the opening kickoff of the game 85 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers answered right back when quarterback Johnny Cunha connected with receiver Alex Morales on a 29-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 6: 55 to go in the first quarter.
Clovis West retook the lead on the ensuing possession when Tyler Patrick found Wright on a 50-yard touchdown pass to give Clovis West a 14-7 lead with 5:33 left in the first quarter.
Lemoore did not wait long to answer, Elijah Daley picked up a loose ball on the ensuing kickoff and returned it 70-yards for a touchdown to make it 14-13 after a failed extra point. That would be the score at halftime.
The Tigers defense kept making stops to slow down the high-powered Eagles offense and finally, with 4:26 left in the third quarter, the Tigers took their first lead of the game when Kiontre Harris scored on a one-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 20-14 lead.
Kobe Green, Lemoore High senior, intercepted a pass on Clovis West’s next possession when they were driving deep into Lemoore territory to keep the Tigers ahead. Green finished with two interceptions.
Lemoore took a 20-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Clovis West took a 21-20 lead with 3:54 left in the game when JD Darrington scored a touchdown. Once again, Lemoore answered when Green took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 85-yards for a touchdown to give Lemoore a 26-20 lead with 3:33 left in the game.
Green finished the game with two interceptions and a kick return touchdown. Despite the loss, Green said that the game proved that Lemoore could compete with anyone in the Central Section.
“No matter who we are going against we are going to give it 100 percent until the final whistle. We are not going to stop,” Green said. “When people hear about Lemoore, they think we are just a small city. We just going to come and prove that we can play every time.”
Daley finished the game with 15 carries for 110 yards and a kickoff return for a touchdown.
“You see what we can do, and you see what we are capable of,” Harris said about the Tigers. “Lemoore is coming to the top, we are rising.”
Trevon Gaffney led the Tigers defense with seven tackles, while Jace Silva and Dorian Davis each finished with five tackles.
The Tigers fell to Clovis West in 2022 then reeled off 10 wins in a row to win the Central Section Division II Championship. They eventually earned a berth in the Division 2-AA State Championship game before falling to McClymonds and ending the season 12-2.
Coach Tuman believes that just like last season, if the Tigers continue to improve, the same run could happen again.
“We are building a program with high character and these kids all have high character. They will let this bother them tonight. Last year this was the catalyst that sent our guys on the run, and I think this may do that,” Tuman said. “I think this proves to the team that we can do it. We haven’t had that pressure to put us in where things were not going our way. Today it didn’t go our way and we didn’t quit. Now I think I have a team of believers that says that if we put this together, we will play with anyone on the field.”
Football Roundup
The Hanford High football team moved to 3-0 with a 40-22 win over Golden West High on Sept. 1 in Visalia.
Daniel Gomez led the way for the Bullpups with six touchdown passes. JC Turner had seven receptions for 148 yards and three touchdown catches.
The Bullpups will now play Frontier High on Friday, Sept. 8 in Bakersfield.
Golden Bears stay unbeaten
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears moved to 3-0 on the season following a 29-22 win over
Woodlake High on Sept. 1 in Woodlake.
Zack Lee Young had two rushing touchdowns to help lead the Golden Bears to the win.
Sierra Pacific will travel to face Corcoran High on Friday, Sept. 8 in Corcoran.
Hanford West football
The Hanford West football team fell to 0-2 on the season following a 14-0 loss to Corcoran High on Sept. 1.
The Huskies will host Hoover High on Friday, Sept. 8 in Hanford.