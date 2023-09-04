In what could be described as one of the games of the season in the early part of 2023, the Lemoore Tigers traveled to Clovis on Sept. 1 to face off against the Clovis West Golden Eagles.

The Tigers, a base Division III team, gave the Golden Eagles all they could handle and had the lead in the final minute of the game before a touchdown run from Golden Eagles’ Lonnie Franks gave the Eagles a 27-26 lead with 24 seconds left in the game.

The Tigers were unable to score in the final possession and suffered their first loss of the season.

