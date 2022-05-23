Shane Bagley is heading to the CIF State Championships. The Lemoore High School senior finished in second place in the pole vault event at the CIF Central Section Masters held May 21 at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
Bagley cleared a height of 15-feet-5 inches. The second-place finish earns Bagley a spot in the State Championships which will take place Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28 at Buchanan High in Clovis.
Currently Bagley is seeded sixth out of the 29 athletes who qualified for the State Championships. The top six placers at the State Championships earn medals. The top seed is Hunter O’Brien from Roosevelt -East Lake who has cleared a height of 16-feet-5 inches.
Another athlete who qualified for the State Championships is Sierra Pacific’s Nathanael DeMatto. DeMatto finished second in the 110-meter hurdles at the Masters. He had a time of 14.92 seconds.
Gates for the State Championships at Buchanan High School will open at 2 p.m. on May 27, with field qualifying events beginning at 3 p.m. and track events beginning at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the finals will take place in each event with the gates opening at 3:30 p.m. and field events starting at 4:30 p.m. Track events will begin at 6 p.m. General admission is $12, with children five and under, students and seniors 65 and over being $7. To get tickets go to https://gofan.co/app/school/CIF
Lemoore High’s Elijah Lucas also competed in the Pole Vault finishing in 18th place.
Hanford West’s Jaiden Haire finished in 12th place in the 200-meter race, while Lemoore’s Ethan Avalos took 13th place and Corcoran’s Steve Luna took 15th.
Hanford West’s 4x100 relay team finished in eighth place. Team members were Haire, Luis Perez, Kubani Brown and Jaden Sellers. Lemoore’s team of Ty Pele-Chambers, Argus Turner, Elijah Daley and Ethan Avalos took 16th.
On the girls side of the competition, Hanford West’s Amiera Hollis finished in eighth place in the 100-meter race, while Lemoore High’s Clarisel Lopez finished in ninth place. Lopez also finished in seventh place in the 200-meter race.
Lemoore High’s 4x100 relay team consisting of team members Makayla Smith, Maria Lopez-Navarro, Chloe Frank and Lopez finished in 10th place.
Sierra Pacific’s Gardenia Quezada finish in fourth place in the high jump recording a jump of 5-feet-1 inch, after finishing in a tie with four other athletes at that height. The tiebreaker is determined by least number of attempts to clear a height.
Sierra Pacific’s Jessica Patino finished in 10th place in the 800-meter race with a personal record time of 2 minutes, 21.92 seconds.