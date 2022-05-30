Shane Bagley, Lemoore High School senior, finished in third place in the pole vault event at the 102nd annual CIF State Track and Field Championships held May 27 and 28 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.
Bagley entered the final day of the State Championships in position to medal after qualifying as the No. 1 seed in the prelims on May 27. Bagley cleared a height of 16-feet-1 inch to claim the third spot.
Bagley cleared the height of 16-feet-1 inch on his third and final attempt to advance to the top 3.
“It was a battle, Bagley said after the event. “I could have done better. I was on 185 pole, and I think if I would have got in on my 185 then I could have cleared 16-feet-5 of 16-feet-9, but I was a little tired from warm ups and now it’s night time, so it was a long day.”
Hunter O’Brien from Roosevelt, Eleanor in the Southern Section won the pole vault event, while Hunter Green from Buchanan High School finished in second place. Despite, finishing in third place, Bagley said that being from a small town motivated him to succeed.
“It means a lot to get third place being from Lemoore,” Bagley said. “Hard work has paid off. It was a lot of dedication.”
Bagley will attend College of the Sequoias next year. He said that he is going to miss competing at Lemoore High School.
“It went by faster that I thought. At the beginning I thought it was taking forever and all of the sudden I am at the end,” Bagley said. “I am kind of going to miss it, but I am looking forward to my college years.”
Sierra Pacific’s Nathanael DeMatto finished 13th overall in the 110-meter hurdles event in the prelim round with a time of 14.97 seconds. DeMatto did not qualify for the finals on May 28, but still had a solid effort. DeMatto did finish as the top runner from the Central Section in the State Championships.
“I’d have to say coming In as one of the younger guys it can be hard to stay positive,” DeMatto said. “But. you just have to go out there and try your hardest. You might surprise yourself.”
DeMatto qualified for the State Championships after finishing in second place in the Central Section Masters meet on May 21. The sophomore was coming off a Division IV Championship, which he won on May 11 at the Division IV Championships in Fowler.
Kai Graves-Blanks from Upland High School won the 110-hurdles event on May 28 with a time of 13.75 seconds.
Central High School from Fresno was the overall winner of the State Championship on the boys side, while Serra High School took home the team title for the girls.