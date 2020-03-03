Lemoore High's Kloster medals at State Championships

BAKERSFIELD - Lemoore High’s Will Kloster finished in eighth place in the 160-pound weight class at the CIF State Championships held Feb. 27-29th in Bakersfield.

Kloster went 3-3 during the state tournament. Wayne Joint finished the tournament 3-2 in the 126-pound division and did not finish in the Top 8 to earn a medal.

Kloster opened his run in the tournament with with a 4-0 decision victory over Cade Porterfiled of La Costa Canyon High School. He then defeated Caruthers High School's Jake Prudek 5-4 in the third round to advance to the quarterfinals. Kloster lost to Cal Valencia of St. John Bosco which sent him into the consolation bracket.

Joint opened the state tournament with a 17-5 major decision over Ukiah High School’s Casey Aikman. After a forfeit by Joint’s opponent in the second round, he defeated Eric Almarinez of Vacaville by a score of 105. Join then lost his next two matches ending his tournament run.

Lemoore High’s Dylan McDonald and Jesse Gayton also competed at State Championships but each lost their first two matches and were eliminated on Day one.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hanford High School had four wrestlers compete at the State Championships with Travone Houston going 3-2 in the tournament, while Hayden Pulis, Gabriel Reyes and Jimmy Reyes also competed.