The Lemoore High School girls golf team will continue to build this season.

 Contributed

The Lemoore High Tigers girls golf team will open their 2022 campaign soon and head coach Kevin Roberts said the squad will be a work in progress. The Hanford Sentinel chatted with coach Roberts as the Tigers prepare to start the season.

Question: Can you talk about your team this season?

Answer: The 2022 team is going to be a work in progress. I do have 4 out of six starters back, but my top two golfers from last year have graduated. So, I am still looking for one of the four to step up and take on that leadership role.

