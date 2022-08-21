The Lemoore High Tigers girls golf team will open their 2022 campaign soon and head coach Kevin Roberts said the squad will be a work in progress. The Hanford Sentinel chatted with coach Roberts as the Tigers prepare to start the season.
Question: Can you talk about your team this season?
Answer: The 2022 team is going to be a work in progress. I do have 4 out of six starters back, but my top two golfers from last year have graduated. So, I am still looking for one of the four to step up and take on that leadership role.
Q: Who are a few of the returnees you have that you look to contribute?
A: My top returner from last year is Juliana Lopez. She finished in sixth place overall in the WYL last year with a scoring average of 45.7 per nine holes and has been working hard this summer to improve her game even further. Other players I am looking to for contributions this fall are Emma Dunkerkien, Athena Carter, Hana Gonzalez, and Reese Espinoza.
Q: Any newcomers that should be watched out for this season?
A: I have three freshmen joining the team that I fully expect to push our returners as we get further into the season as long as they continue working hard.
Q: So far through practice, what expectations do you have for the team this season?
A: Going into a new league this year I am not sure what to expect. Our team goal is to always post a team score (of 475 or better) that will allow us to qualify for the post season.
Q: Anything else you'd like to add about the team?
A: I am looking forward to seeing what these ladies can accomplish this year. The young ladies that I have had in previous years have established a tradition of winning that I am hoping the 2022 team will carry on.