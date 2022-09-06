The Lemoore High girls golf team held their 11th annual Lemoore High School Girls golf tournament on Aug. 29.
The Tigers finished in second place with a team score of 494. Clovis West (Cardinal) won the tournament with a team score of 420. The tournament had 19 teams compete.
Lemoore was led by Juliana Lopez who shot a personal best of 89 on the day. Emma Duinkerken shot a 91, while Athena Carter carded a 93, each were personal best for the golfers to help lead the Tigers to the second-place finish.
The Lemoore High girls water polo team is 4-3 on the season coming off a 14-13 victory over San Joaquin Memorial on Aug. 30. They have won two in a row, they defeated Hoover High School 13-10 on August 23.
The Tigers will host Monache High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The Lemoore High boys water polo team fell to 4-3 on the season following a 18-6 loss to San Joaquin Memorial on Aug. 30. Brendan Meyer led the Tigers by scoring three goals, while Dominic Gardea, Andrew Mora and Grayson Cunningham each recorded a goal. Cunningham leads the Tigers with 14 total goals this season.
Trevor Duncan, Drew Rhoads and Mora each had an assist. The Tigers return to the pool on Wednesday, Sept. 7 against Monache High School in Lemoore.
The Lemoore High girls volleyball team is 9-2 on the season and will return to the court on Wednesday, September 7th against Exeter High School in Lemoore. The Tigers are coming off a 3-0 win over Monache High School on August 30. They played Sunnyside High School on September 1st. No score was reported.