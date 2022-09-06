The Lemoore High girls golf team held their 11th annual Lemoore High School Girls golf tournament on Aug. 29.

The Tigers finished in second place with a team score of 494. Clovis West (Cardinal) won the tournament with a team score of 420. The tournament had 19 teams compete.

Lemoore was led by Juliana Lopez who shot a personal best of 89 on the day. Emma Duinkerken shot a 91, while Athena Carter carded a 93, each were personal best for the golfers to help lead the Tigers to the second-place finish.

