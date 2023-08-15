Heading into the 2023 season, the Kingsburg Vikings football team is motivated to have a successful season.
The Vikings finished with a 9-2 overall record in 2022 but fell to the Frontier Titans in the quarterfinals of the Division II playoffs.
In 2023, the Vikings will look to compete for a league championship once again and make a run in the playoffs.
“Kingsburg High School has a proud football tradition and expectations are always high. 2023 will be no different,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach.
Kingsburg will be led by nine returning starters on defense, led by seniors Bohdi Verners, Gavin Jensen, Kenyon Simpson, and Dennis Gagnon.
Kingsburg’s defense had three shutouts in 2022 and is looking for the defense to anchor the team this season.
Verners had 65 tackles and two interceptions in 2022, while Jensen had 38 tackles and six interceptions.
Simpson had 33 tackles and four interceptions and Gagnon had 76 tackles, four interceptions and two sacks last season.
The Vikings offense will be led by senior quarterback Max Warkentin.
“Max comes in with plenty of big game experience,” Wilson said.
Warkentin was the backup quarterback last season behind Ethan Winslow.
In 2021 Warkentin led the Vikings to six straight wins and a semi-final appearance in the Division II playoffs, while Winslow was out with an injury.
Warkentin will be aided on the offensive side of the football by receivers Wyatt Boyd, Chris Bowe and running backs Kaleb Pederson and Ryan Martinez. Boyd had 400 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.
Kingsburg will also be led by a solid offensive line made up of returners Aaron Garcia, Sylvester Parra, John Peterson, and Trevor Nelson. They will be mixed in with newcomers Emilio Ayala and Chris Bejarano.
“This group could, arguably, be the most athletic group I have had here at KHS. Very excited to see what is in store for these young men,” Wilson said.
The Vikings open their 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18, against Paso Robles High School in Paso Robles.
They then will host Sunnyside High School on Friday, Aug. 25, before home games against Dinuba High on Sept. 1 and Golden West High on Sept. 8.
After a bye week, the Vikings will hit the road on Sept. 22 to face the Tulare Union Tribe in Tulare. They open Tri-County Conference league play on Sept. 29 against Washington Union in Easton.
They then will host Kerman High on Oct. 6, travel to Central Valley Christian (Visalia) on Oct. 13, host Reedley High on Oct. 20 and then will end the regular season on Friday, Oct. 27 against Selma High School in Selma.