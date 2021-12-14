The Kingsburg Vikings girls basketball team is now 6-3 after going 2-2 at the Hoover Holiday Classic December 8 to Dec. 11 at Hoover High School.
The Vikings opened the tournament on Dec. 8 with a 47-41 victory over Mendota. They then fell in a hard-fought game against the host team Hoover High School 55-52 on Dec. 9 in the second day of the classic.
Kingsburg rebounded from the day two loss with a 51-43 win over Sanger High School. Kingsburg fell to San Joaquin Memorial on the final day of the Holiday Classic on Dec. 11 75-39.
The Vikings returned to the court on Dec. 14 against Hanford West High School. They then will play Sanger High School on Thursday, Dec. 16. They then will compete in a tournament beginning Monday, Dec. 20 against Clovis East High School. They will play Hanford West High on Dec, 21 and Sunnyside High on Dec. 22 in the same tournament.
