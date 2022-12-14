1000 points.jpg
Kings Christian junior basketball player, Ronnie Roche, scored his 1,000th career point against Clovis Christian on Thursday, Dec. 8.
 
 Contributed
Needing 13 to reach 1,000, he finished the night with 32 points. His 1,000th point came from a drawn-up play by Coach Dalafu, which had Ronnie's younger brother, freshman Kevin Roche, assist him in hitting a three-pointer in the same spot he had his first 3 points his freshman year. 

