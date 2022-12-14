Kings Christian junior basketball player, Ronnie Roche, scored his 1,000th career point against Clovis Christian on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Needing 13 to reach 1,000, he finished the night with 32 points. His 1,000th point came from a drawn-up play by Coach Dalafu, which had Ronnie's younger brother, freshman Kevin Roche, assist him in hitting a three-pointer in the same spot he had his first 3 points his freshman year.
Last year, as a Sophomore, he was the East Sierra League MVP and averaged 24.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game during the 2021-2022 season leading the Crusaders to a 15-13 record and second place in the league (7-3).
"Coaching Ronnie has been a wonderful experience seeing him grow from a boy to a young man of God. It has been an absolute joy watching him score his first varsity points on a corner 3, and to see him drop his 1000th point on a corner three. Ronnie's discipline, dedication, and hard work are contagious and are what separates him from his peers. I look forward to seeing Ronnie score 1000th more points over the next two years," Coach Dalafu said.
"Ronnie has been one of our hardest working athletes to ever call themselves a Crusader. He is committed to excellence and works on his craft every day. Ronnie embodies the term 'student-athlete' as he is not only a great athlete, but he is also a fantastic student with over a 4.0 GPA. And most of all, he is a young man of God," Athletic Director Todd Martin said.