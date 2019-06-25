The Lemoore Travel Team was host Thursday to junior golfers from Kings and Tulare counties at the Lemoore Golf Course.
With seven teams participating in their second tournament of the season, the Travel Team once again bested second-place Porterville to capture first place. Visalia took third and the Exeter juniors finished fourth.
Lauren Alaniz fired her first-ever 39 to lead the team’s scoring with Braedon Contreras’ 40 close behind.
The team’s overall score of 309 wasn’t as good as last week’s winning score of 303, and with Porterville improving from 335 to 327, the race is tightening up.
The Lemoore Golf Course will once again host the juniors on Thursday before the league moves on to the Exeter Golf Course and then to Visalia Oaks.
Coach Gerald Mercer said he was happy with the team’s performance so far this year and has been able to move players back and forth from junior varsity to varsity for experience. We have a great bunch of kids and the prospect for them to win back-to-back championships for the first is looking good. The team’s prospect for next season is looking even better because of the youth of the team with most of the kids in grade school. This last week we picked up a young lady from Visalia Mercer added. Nine-year-old Lalah Shaver carded a 49 in her first-ever competition.
The team is still looking for a team sponsor(s). Mercer said he believes there has to be a company interested in supporting a championship program rated the best in Northern California.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.