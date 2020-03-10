Johnson helps lead COS men's basketball to Elite Eight

"Getting to the Elite Eight of the state championships at the California community college level is kind of like the holy grail," Jensen said. "Now that we're there, we're excited. We want the boys to enjoy this experience for what it's worth. I'm anxious to go complete and give it our best shot."

The Elite Eight didn't appear likely as COS fell behind by 11 points (17-6) just 9 minutes into the game and by 21 points (44-23) at halftime.

Earlier in the week, Jensen said a key to winning on the road would be avoiding a slow start that would add extra energy to an expected raucous Yuba crowd.

"Going into half, obviously we were discouraged and we talked a lot about what we could tighten up in the second half," Jensen said. "Two points of emphasis for us going in was transition defense and defensive rebounding, and we were really poor in both those areas in the first half. We were taking too many jumps shots in the first half, too. So going back to our strengths, being very solid defensively, controlling the glass on both ends and really impacting the rim, we did a better job in all those areas in the second half.

"We knew there are no 21-point shots in basketball. So we knew it was just going to take doing the right things for an extended period of time, and if we did that, we'd give ourselves a chance."