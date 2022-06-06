A canceled flight and a four-hour car drive wasn’t going to stop Juju Hughes, former Hanford High Bullpups and Fresno State standout, from attending the first annual Cannon Sanchez Youth Football Camp on June 4.
Hughes, the current Detroit Lions football safety, was the guest speaker for the youth camp which saw over 200 young kindergarten to eighth grade students attend and learn football skills at the Youth Athletic Complex in Hanford.
“I just want them to have the confidence that hard work can get you anywhere. You come from a small town a lot of these kids don’t see things like this to often,” Hughes said. “Just show them that it is possible, and the hard work can take you anywhere.”
The camp was the brainchild of Hanford High Bullpups football head coach Cannon Sanchez.
“It is super exciting. We have quite a few kids out here and I think it is great for the community and great for Hanford I think we have a really great coaching staff at Hanford High school they are a part of this,” Sanchez said. “We got a lot of varsity football players out here and great a bunch of guest coaches who played at a high level coming out of Hanford Hugh and then of course Juju.”
Sanchez said having Hughes attend was amazing for the camp.
“The biggest thing is that it is inspiring. It is someone who played at a youth camp, practiced on this field, and played on a field that these kids are inspiring to play on. He did it all,” Sanchez said. “The testament to Juju is that I don’t think he is ever going to tell you that he is the biggest, fastest or strongest, but he is the hardest working player I have had the privilege of coaching. He is a great friend and a great mentor to these kids.”
Hughes, who was at the camp for the duration and then spoke and signed autographs afterward, said that it was important for him to come back home and give back to the community.
“We are headed in the right direction. We are trying to do things right and it is all about the youth,” Hughes said. “That is where it must start, they are the future shutout to Cannon for putting this all together. I am just glad to be here and be part of this.”
Instructors at the camp were former Hanford High standouts and Hanford High coaches. Former Hanford High standouts Ryan Johnson, current Fresno State linebacker Tyler Mello, current Sacramento State player Mason Brosseau, Cougar Williams, Brayden Sanchez, DJ Maciel, John Clark and new Hanford West head coach Allen Perryman, just to name a few.
“It is something special, we have never had camps like this put together. Cannon put together a great event and brought back a lot of us that played college and Division I football. All of us getting together and be with the kids was a big deal,” Hughes said. “Me being able to get here and cap it off be around the kids and let them hang out with someone in the NFL. I would have wished that when I was younger so it’s cool.”
When Hughes walked onto the field, he immediately had his radiant smile light up as the young athletes began to gravitate to him and ask questions and hangout with him.
“It is humbling, you can never change anything like that for the world. That is genuine love, those kids are excited they love it and I love being here around them,” Hughes said. “You don’t get genuine love like that every day in the world.”
This is not the only time that Hughes has given back to the community of Hanford. For the past two Christmas seasons, along with his friend Cougar Williams, he has put on a toy drive and distributed toys for families in Hanford.
“These are my people; this is where I am from and where I grew up. This is where my heart is,” Hughes said. “I wouldn’t want to do it anywhere else it would not feel right. I wouldn’t be me without being from here and it feels good to come back and give them something to look forward too.”
Sanchez said that Hanford has a lot of superb athletes and creating an experience they can remember for a lifetime is one of the reasons he wanted to put on the camp.
“We have such a great talent pool from Hanford but getting kids back outside, doing things that they love and making friends, these are the life experiences that you remember when you are older,” Sanchez said. “The kids right now broke a huddle saying family. I think we have a family atmosphere in the program, and I think the alumni do a great job of giving back and wanting the program to be successful, but the kids are proud to be Bullpups were we are really big GRIT. It doesn’t matter where you come from or what you do putting in the work is going to lead to success.”