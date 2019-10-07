HANFORD — The Hanford West Huskies (1-5, 0-1 in CSL) continued their struggles on both sides of the ball on Friday, suffering a 49-0 loss to the Selma Bears (5-1, 1-0 CSL) in the Central Sequoia League opener at the Neighbor Bowl. The game also served as Hanford West's homecoming game.
The Huskies allowed 407 rushing yards and failed to generate any offensive yards. Hanford West finished the night with -8 yards of offense, while only picking up three first downs. Two of those first downs came off of penalties and the other came on a running play.
All night, the Huskies struggled on third down, converting 1-of-13 (7.7 %) on those situations, which led to seven punts. Hanford West also committed eight penalties for 46 yards.
So far this season, the Huskies have been outscored 280-51.
“At practice we need to clean up a few things as far as how we’re lining up, how we’re in motions,” Hanford West coach Matthew Tesoriere said. “We added quite a bit of new stuff this week, so that might have played into some of that.”
Senior Keantre Davis had the most yards from scrimmage of any Husky, rushing for 15 yards on seven carries before leaving the game with an injury in the second quarter. Quarterback William Rodas Jr. was constantly pressured, passing for 10 yards on 2-of-7 attempts. Zairey Matthews (one reception for 9 yards) and Gabe Camarena (one catch for 1 yard) were the two Huskies that caught Rodas’ completions.
Rodas played the first half under center while Damian Torres took snaps at the position during the third and fourth quarters.
The Huskies were constantly tackled behind the line of scrimmage, as the Bears recorded 13 tackles for a loss and five sacks. Those plays led Hanford West to finishing the game with less than a yard.
“They fought,” Tesoriere said about his team’s effort. “They were kind of relentless, especially more in the second half.”
Selma scored 21 points in the first quarter, followed by 14 in the second, giving the Bears a 35-0 advantage at halftime.
A running clock was implemented during the entirety of the second half and the Bears played their offensive and defensive reserves during the third and fourth quarters.
Selma continued to move the ball effectively with its second-team offense by scoring two touchdowns in the second half.
With a tough CSL schedule coming up against opponents with a combined record of 20-10, Tesoriere said progression is the one thing he’s looking for as the team moves forward into the final four weeks of the regular season.
“I told the players before ‘You can’t measure your success against teams that are established,’” Tesoriere said. “We have to progress as a program... I think that’s the direction that we’re moving into. I think they have good chemistry. It’s not like they fight with each other. They’re working together. There’s team cohesion here, but it's just a matter of developing and continuing to get better in the program.”
Up next
The Huskies will look to earn their first CSL win of the season when they host Exeter (3-3, 0-1 CSL) this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Monarchs are coming off a tough 21-14 loss to Kingsburg (6-0, 1-0 CSL). In last year’s meeting, Hanford West fell 62-27 to Exeter on the road. Last season, the Huskies went winless (0-5) in their first year in the CSL.
