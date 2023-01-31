The Hanford West Huskies are currently 15-9 overall and 4-0 in the Tri-County Conference following wins over Immanuel High and Kerman High. The Huskies are in first place in their quadrant of the conference.

The Huskies defeated Immanuel High School 71-60 on Jan. 25 in Hanford. They then defeated Kerman High School on Jan. 27 57-47 in Kerman.

Hanford West returned to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 31 against Sierra Pacific High School at Hanford West. No scores were available at presstime. They then will play Kingsburg High School on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Hanford.

