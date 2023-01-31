The Hanford West Huskies are currently 15-9 overall and 4-0 in the Tri-County Conference following wins over Immanuel High and Kerman High. The Huskies are in first place in their quadrant of the conference.
The Huskies defeated Immanuel High School 71-60 on Jan. 25 in Hanford. They then defeated Kerman High School on Jan. 27 57-47 in Kerman.
Hanford West returned to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 31 against Sierra Pacific High School at Hanford West. No scores were available at presstime. They then will play Kingsburg High School on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Hanford.
Hanford West girls soccer
The Huskies girls soccer team is 3-1 in the TCC following a 2-1 loss to Selma High in overtime on Jan. 24 in Hanford. They then defeated Reedley High School 2-0 on Jan. 26 in Reedley. No stats were available for the games.
Hanford West returned to the field on Wednesday, Feb. 1 against Kingsburg in Hanford. No scores were available at presstime. They then will play Washington Union High on Friday, Feb. 3 in Hanford.
The Hanford West boys soccer team is 3-1-1 in the TCC-Sequoia League following a 3-0 loss to Reedley High, a 2-1 win over Kingsburg and a 3-1 win over Exeter High.
The Huskies fell to Reedley High 3-0 on Jan. 23 in Hanford. The Huskies then defeated Kingsburg High 2-0 on Jan. 25 in Kingsburg. Jovanie Bello had two goals, while Gonzalo Nunez had one assist.
Hanford West then defeated Exeter High 3-1 on Jan. 27 in Hanford. Bello, Alonzo Avila and Ethan West each scored one goal. Antonio Perez, Bello and Nick Verduzco each had one assist.
The Huskies returned to the field on Tuesday, Jan. 31 against Central Valley Christian in Hanford. No scores were available at presstime. They then will play Reedley High on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Reedley.