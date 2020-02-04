Huskies soar on Senior Night with rout of Monarchs

HANFORD — Following a five-game losing streak, Hanford West won their second game in a row with a 65-44 rout of Exeter on Tuesday.
Hanford West (15-10, 6-5 CSL) celebrated Senior Night prior to the game. The seniors from this year’s team included Josiah James, Geovanni Lewis, Isaiah Love, Dominic Avila, Forrest Thompson, Damon Dodge, Mike Amescua, Stone Burgess and Darius Gatson.
“It may be their last home game of the season at Hanford West, so it was a special night for them,” Hanford West coach Mel Parker said.
Nine of 10 seniors scored in the game, including 11 of 12 total players. Each score for the seniors got the bench and crowd cheering, especially for those that don’t usually play many minutes.
“It was the bench that made sure all those guys scored,” Parker said. “They were saying, ‘Hey, get him the ball. We want everyone to score tonight.” They wanted to make sure everyone scored tonight.”
Gatson led all players with 23 points off the bench and helped jumpstart the offense in the second quarter.
Leading 11-3 after the first quarter, freshman Jayden Haire hit two free throws and a layup to increase the lead to eight. After a free throw by the Monarchs (4-20, 0-10 CSL), the Huskies went on a 12-0 run spearheaded by Gatson’s ability to finish at the rim.
Gatson scored 10 of the 12 points in the run, including completing a 3-point play. The senior guard capped the run with a layup to give the Huskies an 18-point lead. Hanford West led 29-10 at halftime.
“We worked on in practice about just being a little more intense,” Parker said. “I think the ceremony at the beginning of the game got us a little tight. We played a great first half, I thought, they just missed a lot of shots.”
The Huskies outscored the Monarchs 18-7 in the second quarter and 22-14 in the third. Gatson hit a 3-pointer to start the second half and the Huskies increased their lead with a 7-0 run.
Burgess’ back-to-back layups gave the Huskies a 33-point lead — their largest of the night — as they led 51-34 at the end of the third quarter.
With most of the bench in the fourth quarter, the Monarchs outscored the Huskies 20-14, but never came closer than 19 points.
“We put a lot of pressure on them, a lot of turnovers,” Parker said. “We’re learning how to share the ball a little better. We’re trying to peak at the right time.”
For the Huskies, Lewis was second on the team with nine points, James scored seven points, and Burgess and Haire each scored six points. The Monarchs were led by Teneil Nichols’ 10 points followed by Issac Gonzalez and Ethan Hernadez who each scored eight points.
The win moves the Huskies into fourth place in the Central Sequoia League. They’re no longer competing for a league title, but the team can still boost their chances for a home game in the playoffs with a couple final wins.
On extending their winning streak to three games, Parker said, “Play hard, practice hard, keep the intensity up. Every game is a playoff game now.”
Up next:
Hanford West will travel to face Immanuel (16-9, 5-4 CSL) on Thursday at 7 p.m. to close out the regular season. The Huskies lost the first game between the two teams 61-45 on Jan. 15.
|Hanford West
|11
|18
|22
|14
|65
|Exeter
|3
|7
|14
|20
|44
