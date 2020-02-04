Huskies soar on Senior Night with rout of Monarchs

Gatson scored 10 of the 12 points in the run, including completing a 3-point play. The senior guard capped the run with a layup to give the Huskies an 18-point lead. Hanford West led 29-10 at halftime.

“We worked on in practice about just being a little more intense,” Parker said. “I think the ceremony at the beginning of the game got us a little tight. We played a great first half, I thought, they just missed a lot of shots.”

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The Huskies outscored the Monarchs 18-7 in the second quarter and 22-14 in the third. Gatson hit a 3-pointer to start the second half and the Huskies increased their lead with a 7-0 run.

Burgess’ back-to-back layups gave the Huskies a 33-point lead — their largest of the night — as they led 51-34 at the end of the third quarter.

With most of the bench in the fourth quarter, the Monarchs outscored the Huskies 20-14, but never came closer than 19 points.

“We put a lot of pressure on them, a lot of turnovers,” Parker said. “We’re learning how to share the ball a little better. We’re trying to peak at the right time.”