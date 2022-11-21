The Hanford West Huskies will play for the CIF Central Section Division IV Championship following a 27-12 victory over the No. 5 seed Avenal High Buccaneers on November 18th in Hanford. The No. 1 seed Huskies took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter and held on for the win.

Hanford West will host No. 3 seed Mendota High School on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Neighbor Bowl in Hanford for the Division IV Championship. Mendota is coming off a 49-28 win over No. 10 seed Riverdale High School. The Huskies improve to 7-5 overall with the semifinals win.

“Avenal was a very strong team. They are coached very well and they have a bright future ahead of them,” said Allen Perryman, Hanford West head coach. “I really liked how well we executed on both sides of the ball. Us as a coaching staff thought that was our first game we played a complete game. We had a lot of mistakes in the first quarter, but we cleaned it up after that.”

