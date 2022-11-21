The Hanford West Huskies will play for the CIF Central Section Division IV Championship following a 27-12 victory over the No. 5 seed Avenal High Buccaneers on November 18th in Hanford. The No. 1 seed Huskies took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter and held on for the win.
Hanford West will host No. 3 seed Mendota High School on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Neighbor Bowl in Hanford for the Division IV Championship. Mendota is coming off a 49-28 win over No. 10 seed Riverdale High School. The Huskies improve to 7-5 overall with the semifinals win.
“Avenal was a very strong team. They are coached very well and they have a bright future ahead of them,” said Allen Perryman, Hanford West head coach. “I really liked how well we executed on both sides of the ball. Us as a coaching staff thought that was our first game we played a complete game. We had a lot of mistakes in the first quarter, but we cleaned it up after that.”
After neither team was able to take the advantage in the first quarter, Hanford West took a 7-0 lead in early in the second quarter after a 24-yard rushing touchdown from Julius Andrews. Oryin Turner added a 74-yard touchdown run with three minutes left in the first half to extend the Hanford West lead to
Avenal’s Ramon Vargas scored on a 42-yard rushing touchdown late in the second quarter to cut the Hanford West lead to 14-6 at halftime.
Andrews scored his second rushing touchdown of the game for the Huskies giving them a 21-6 lead after racing into the endzone with a 3-yard rushing touchdown midway through the third quarter. Turner added a 3-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter which extended the lead to 28-6. Avenal added a late touchdown.
“Everybody on this team has stepped up tremendously throughout the playoffs,” Perryman said. “Julius Andrews, Michael Avalos, O’ryin Turner, Kevin Mancilla, Emmanuel Jackson IV, Dominic Alvidrez and Brett Barragan have all made tremendous leaps in the playoffs.”
Coach Perryman is in his first season as Huskies head coach and took over a program that was 1-9 in 2021. He was hoping to build a culture in his first season but has put down a solid foundation that led the Huskies to the title game.
“It’s a great feeling to be a first-year head coach in the valley championship. It’s not just about me though. I have never been a 'me' person,” Perryman said. “This is a team sport and our coaches and players have worked so hard during the regular season to be in the situation. I am so proud of our team.”
Coach Perryman said that the team is excited to compete for the championship.
“It’s a blessing to be playing in the valley championship and It’s also a blessing to be playing on Thanksgiving week,” Perryman said. “We have already started preparing as a team over the weekend by watching film. We want this game really bad! We will prepare like no other. We are very excited for this game.”
Heading into the championship game, Coach Perryman is telling the Huskies that the mission has yet to be accomplished and to stay focused.
“Our motto has been 'job's not finished.' We need to go 1-0 this week,” Perryman said. “Nothing else matters besides this moment right here. Don’t look ahead, focus on the moment.”
Hanford West boys basketball
The Hanford West boys basketball team is coming off a season-opening 64-60 win over Lemoore High School on Nov. 17 in Hanford.
Remy Barnes led the way for the Huskies with 25 points. Jaden Haire added 17 points and 18 rebounds, while Darreon Wheaton finished the game with 12 points. Brenden Lopez had eight points.
The Huskies will travel to play Tulare Western on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd and then will travel to play San Joaquin Memorial High School on Wednesday, Nov. 23rd in Fresno. They return home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 against Redwood High School.
Sierra Pacific Boys Basketball
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears are currently 2-2 on the young season after competing in the Reedley Tip-Off Classic. The Golden Bears ended the tournament with a 2-1 record. They opened their 2022 season with a 61-50 loss to Tulare Union High School on November 11, before competing in the tip-off classic Nov. 17 to Nov. 19.
Sierra Pacific opened the Reedley Tip-Off Classic with a 77-60 win over Fowler High School. Gilbert Maravilla led the way for Sierra Pacific with 22 points, seven rebounds and nine steals. He also had three assists. Reuben Awar added 11 points, while Colin Dodd had 10 points. Bryce Schmitt and Jackson Reinhardt each had nine points.
The Golden Bears fell to Hanford High School 51-43 during the second day of the tournament. Maravilla led the team with 18 points and eight assists.
Nevin Pitkin had 11 points. They ended the tournament on Nov. 19 with an 83-48 win over Santa Maria High School. Maravilla finished with 18 points, while Dodd added 16 points. Awar had 14 points and Schmitt added 11 points in the win.
Sierra Pacific returns to the court on Monday, Nov. 28 against Hanford High School at Sierra Pacific. They then will play Clovis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Hanford.