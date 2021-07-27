Looking ahead: Selma, Kingsburg football schedules

In this Oct. 23, 2019 Enterprise Recorder File photo, the Kingsburg football team runs onto the field before a Central Sequoia League game against Dinuba at Vikings Stadium on Oct. 18. 

 Enterprise Recorder file photo

With less than a month until the kickoff of the 2021 season, the Kingsburg Vikings football team released their schedule for the upcoming school year.

The Vikings, who went 5-0 in the shortened 2020 season, will begin the new year on Friday, Aug. 20, hosting the Buchanan High School Bears at Kingsburg High School. The Bears are also coming off a 5-0 season.

Kingsburg will then hit the road for a game against the Washington Union Panthers on Friday, Aug. 27 in Easton. They return home on Friday, Sept. 3 hosting the Lemoore High Tigers. They will welcome the Kerman Lions to Kingsburg High School on Friday, Sept. 10 before hitting the road for a Thursday Night Game on Sept. 16 against Porterville High School.  

Kingsburg does currently not have a game scheduled for Sept. 17 or Sept. 24. They will continue their 2021 season with back-to-back road games on Oct. 1 opening Central Sequoia League play against the Exeter Monarchs in Exeter, and on Oct. 8 traveling to Visalia for a matchup against Central Valley Christian High School.

The Vikings will then host Dinuba High School on Oct. 15 and Hanford West High School on Oct. 22. They end the regular season on Friday, Oct. 29 traveling to play at Selma High School in the annual Battle for the Fire Hydrant.

Recommended for you

Load comments