The Kingsburg Vikings started their quest for a CIF Central Section Division II Championship in dominant fashion. Led by Trace Jackson who scored four touchdowns, the No. 4 seed Vikings scored 35 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 64-13 victory over No. 13 seed Dos Palos on Nov. 5 in Kingsburg.
Kingsburg will host No. 5 seed Mission Oak in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 12 in Kingsburg. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“Our team was ready to play, and we came out and did a lot of great things,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach. “There was a lot of different players who contributed. Everything was working, our defense stopped the run. We were able to throw the ball and run the ball. We are coming together at a good time.”
Jackson ended the game with 11 carries for 189 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also added three catches for 62 yards and one touchdown.
Kingsburg’s offense came out of the gate fast scoring on five possessions in the first quarter. Max Warkentin connected with Jackson on a 19-yard touchdown pass to get the Vikings on the board. After a two-point conversion, the Vikings led 8-0 with 8 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first quarter.
Warkentin connected with Daniel Ortega on a 24-yard touchdown pass on their next possession to extend the lead to 15-0. A 43-yard touchdown run from Jackson, followed by a 53-yard touchdown pass from Warkentin to Micah Spomer gave Kingsburg a 29-0 lead with 2:04 left in the first quarter. Spomer concluded the dominating first quarter with a 69-yard punt return touchdown that gave his team a 35-0 lead.
Warkentin ended the game with 155 passing yards and three touchdowns. Spomer had one catch for 55 yards and the touchdown. He also had the punt return touchdown.
“For us to play like this is great. It gives us good momentum,” Warkentin said. “Our confidence is skyrocketing. Everyone is playing great, and we are having fun out here.”
The Broncos ended the Vikings run with a touchdown of their own to cut the lead to 35-7. The Vikings answered on the ensuing possession extending the lead to 42-7 when Jackson ran in a 15-yard touchdown. This would be the halftime score.
Jackson added his third rushing touchdown of the game on the first possession of the third quarter that made the score 49-7. Kingsburg’s special team then got into the mix when they blocked a Dos Palos punt and returned it for a touchdown.
Caleb Irigoyen ran in a touchdown from nine yards away in the fourth quarter to cap the victory.
“We played with a lot of intensity, a lot of physicalness and we have to carry it over into our next game. This definitely gives us confidence,” Wilson said. “This is a good group of players and when we play well, I feel like we can beat anybody,”
