It is never too early to mark your calendars and prepare for the 2022 season. Here is the schedule for the local football teams' upcoming season.
Hanford High School
The Hanford High Bullpups will open their 2022 season on Friday, Aug. 19 against Bullard High School. The game will be played at a neutral site. They then will play Buhach Colony on Friday, Aug. 26 in Atwater.
The Bullpups first home game, in five straight, of the season will be held on Sept. 2 when they host Golden West High School. They then will welcome Frontier High School to The Neighbors Bowl on Friday, Sept. 9. Redwood High rounds out the non-league schedule on Friday, Sept. 16.
Hanford will open play in their new league on Friday, Sept. 30 against Dinuba High School. They then will host play back-to-back Thursday Night games against Tulare Union on Oct. 6, which will be the final of the five home games.
They then will play at Tulare Western on Thursday, Oct. 13, before returning home to host Mission Oak on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Bullpups will end the season on Friday, Oct. 28 against Lemoore High School in Lemoore.
Hanford West High School
The new era for the Hanford West Huskies under new head coach Allen Perryman will begin on Friday, Aug. 19 when the Huskies travel to Woodlake High School. They then will travel to play Strathmore High School on Friday, Aug. 26, before hosting Corcoran High School on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The Huskies then travel to Hoover High School on Sept. 9. They will then play Avenal High School on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Hanford in their final non-league game.
Hanford West opens league play on Friday, Sept. 30 against Exeter High School in Exeter. They then will travel to Reedley High School on Oct. 7, before hosting Kerman High School on Oct. 14. They end the season hosting Immanuel High School on Oct. 21 and hosting Sierra Pacific on Friday, Oct. 28.
Sierra Pacific High School
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears will open their 2022 season on Aug. 19 against Orange Cove High School in Orange Cole. They then will travel to play Hoover High School on Friday, Aug. 26 in Fresno.
They then will play Woodlake High School on Sept. 3 in Hanford, before they host Corcoran High School on Thursday, Sept. 8. They then will play Foothill High School on Friday, Sept 23 in Bakersfield.
The Golden Bears final non-league season game will be on Friday, Sept. 30 against Selma High School in Selma.
Sierra Pacific will open the league season on Friday, Oct. 7 against Immanuel High School. They then play at Reedley High School on Friday, Oct. 14, before hosting Exeter High School on Thursday, Oct. 20. They end the regular season on Friday, oct. 28 against Hanford West High School.
Lemoore High School
The Lemoore High Tigers football team will open their 2022 season on Aug. 19 against Selma High School in Selma. They then will travel to Easton to play Washington Union High SchooL on Aug. 26.
The Tigers will open their home season on Friday, Sept. 2 when they host the Clovis West Golden Eagles in Lemoore. They then will travel to Sanger on Sept. 9 to face the Sanger High Apaches.
After South High School (Bakersfield) on Sept. 23, the Tigers will host Tulare Union High School on Sept. 30 in a league game. They then will travel to play Mission Oak High School on Oct. 7.
They continue league play on Oct. 14 against Dinuba High School in Dinuba, before traveling to Tulare Western on Oct. 21. They end the regular season on Friday, Oct. 28 against Hanford High School in Lemoore.