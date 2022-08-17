The Hanford West Huskies volleyball team open their 2022 season on Aug. 18 against Avenal High School. The Hanford Sentinel recently talked to head coach Maria Stevens about the Huskies team. The Huskies are coming off a 15-14 record in 2021.
Question: Can you talk about your team this season?
Answer: Every Season there is something new whether that is new athletes, new gear, new rules a few obstacles here and there but nothing that will break the commitment of each girl that is involved in Volleyball. This season in going to be an exciting one since we grew our league and are able to play local teams such as LHS, SP and Hanford Bullpups. Most of our girls play club together and know how each of them play, therefore the competitiveness and a higher level of play is going to be expected and seen not just at these games but throughout the season.
Q: Who are a few of the returnees you have that you look to contribute?
A: This year we have six returners from last year’s Varsity that will lead our Team. Samantha Duvall and Mia Morales are our amazing setters who work hard to ensure that our attackers are able to make a good kill. Scarlet Burges and Jadah Noel, our middle hitters, that hustle every day and work endlessly on transition blocking to ensure that our opponent doesn’t make their way through, and our defense is able to dig those balls if it does. Lupita Ríos and Julia Potter are our Defensive Specialist who work on their footwork and hustle for every ball that comes at them.
Q: Any newcomers that should be watched out for this season?
A: All of my girls have something special they provide to this Team. Camille Gaffney (OPP) who has played four years and has been a solid all-around player and able to modify to any circumstance. MinMae Yang (DS) who has a powerful serve and can dig very hard ball that comes her way. But to be honest, there are two ladies that will most likely shine this year, Macie Carey (OPP) and Laura Muwaswes (All Around) not only do they have powerful attacks and serves but overall are smart players.
Q: So far through practice, what expectations do you have for the team this season?
A: I expect ALL my girls to show up on time, which so far, they have. Come into the gym work hard, hustle, be coachable, have a good attitude, be respectful and honestly give 120% at practice and never give up. I expect my girls to talk to me when they have questions and don’t understand. I tell them that Volleyball is not an “I” sport, it is a “WE” sport and we all must commit, trust and communicate with each other to make it work!
Q: Anything else you'd like to add about the team?
A: Every goal and everything we do at practices and games are connected to teamwork. We are all crucial piece to this Team and what really makes a great Volleyball player great, is their ability to elevate their teammates. A star player is a huge piece of this puzzle, but they are not the puzzle itself. All of my girls this year are a special component to this Team and that is what I LOVE about this group of girls, they ALL elevate each other to be and to get better!