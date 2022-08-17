The Hanford West Huskies volleyball team open their 2022 season on Aug. 18 against Avenal High School. The Hanford Sentinel recently talked to head coach Maria Stevens about the Huskies team. The Huskies are coming off a 15-14 record in 2021.

Question: Can you talk about your team this season?

Answer: Every Season there is something new whether that is new athletes, new gear, new rules a few obstacles here and there but nothing that will break the commitment of each girl that is involved in Volleyball. This season in going to be an exciting one since we grew our league and are able to play local teams such as LHS, SP and Hanford Bullpups. Most of our girls play club together and know how each of them play, therefore the competitiveness and a higher level of play is going to be expected and seen not just at these games but throughout the season. 

