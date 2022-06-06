The Central Sequoia League recently announced the 2022 All-Central Sequoia League selections and Hanford West Huskies Gracyn Coleman was chosen as CSL MVP.
In stats for 20 games listed on MaxPreps for the Huskies, Coleman, who played in 18, finished the 2022 season with a .608 batting average with seven home runs and 25 RBIs. She also scored 24 runs and had eight doubles.
Huskies’ Tiamiah Campos earned All-CSL First Team honors, while Aislynn Ortiz and Alysa Garcia were chosen to the All-CSL Second Team.
Selma High, who won the CSL title going a perfect 10-0 in league, had pitcher Gaby Zapata named All-CSL Most Valuable pitcher, while Chris Tapia was named Coach of the Year.
Khamara Dement, Jadyn Hurtado and Sophia Roque were all chosen to the All-CSL First Team, while Hannah Garcia, Marissa Vasquez and Elissa Olea were chosen to the All-CSL Second Team for the Bears.
Kingsburg High School also had six players named to All-CSL teams. Carly Raven, Rylee Jones and Alyanna Gonzales were all named to the All-CSL First Team, while Harley Furlong, Reygan Jones and Sarah Carver were named to the All-CSL Second Team.
The rest of the first team consisted of Isela Villareal, Danielle Munoz and Hailee Zapien from Dinuba High School, Tiara Daly from Exeter High School and Allison Friesen and Allison Wood from Immanuel High School.
Kailey Lopez (Dinuba High), Hallie Burum-Mitchell (Exeter) and Tylee Erickson and Mariah Rodriguez from Immanuel High School (Immanuel) rounded out the All-CSL Second Team.