The Hanford West Huskies boys basketball team is currently 5-1 in the Tri-County Kings Canyon league following a 73-63 loss to Sierra Pacific High and a 60-47 win over Kingsburg High.
The Huskies fell to Sierra Pacific on Jan. 31 in Hanford. They then defeated Kingsburg High on Feb. 2 in Hanford. No stats were available for the games.
Hanford West will play Selma High School on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Selma. They then end the regular season on Friday, Feb. 10 against Immanuel High in Reedley.
Hanford West girls basketball
The Hanford West girls basketball team sit at 3-4 in league play following a 41-34 loss to Kerman High on Feb. 1 in Kerman and a 36-30 win over Selma High on Feb. 3 in Hanford.
The Huskies played Kingsburg High School on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Kingsburg. No scores were available at presstime. They then will play Sierra Pacific High School on Thursday, Feb. 9 to end the regular season.
Hanford West girls soccer
The Hanford West Huskies girls soccer team currently sit at 14-6-2 overall and 4-1-1 in the TCC-Sequoia division following a 5-0 loss to Kingsburg High on Feb. 1 in Hanford and a 3-0 win over Washington Union High on Feb. 3 in Easton. No stats were available for the games.
The Huskies played Immanuel High on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Hanford. No scores were available at presstime. They then end the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 9 against Selma High School in Selma.