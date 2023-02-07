The Hanford West Huskies boys basketball team is currently 5-1 in the Tri-County Kings Canyon league following a 73-63 loss to Sierra Pacific High and a 60-47 win over Kingsburg High.

The Huskies fell to Sierra Pacific on Jan. 31 in Hanford. They then defeated Kingsburg High on Feb. 2 in Hanford. No stats were available for the games.

Hanford West will play Selma High School on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Selma. They then end the regular season on Friday, Feb. 10 against Immanuel High in Reedley.

