Halle Harger and her Arizona State Sun Devils teammates won the 2022 Pac-12 Championship outright with victories on May 13 and May 14 over the University of Washington. It is the first time since 2011 that the Sun Devils have won the PAC-12 Championship, and only the third time in program history. They won their first PAC-12 title in 2008.
The Sun Devils are currently ranked the No. 4 team in the nation according to the USA Softball/Espn.com rankings. Softball America has them ranked No. 5 in the nation.
Harger started 25 games for Arizona State this season and has played in 34 total games. Arizona State ended the regular season with a 39-9 overall record and were 20-4 in the PAC-12.
Harger, a former Hanford West standout, is in her redshirt senior season with the Sun Devils, while her father, Jeff, is in his fourth season as an assistant coach on the team.
The Sun Devils received the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA Softball tournament and will begin the NCAA Tournament on Friday, May. 20 against Cal State Fullerton. San Diego State and LSU are also in the Arizona State Regional.