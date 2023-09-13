The Hanford West Huskies and Lemoore Tigers water polo teams faced off in Sept. 12 in Lemoore.

The Huskies girls water polo team used a big third period to pull away and defeat the Tigers 15-10 to improve to 8-1 overall. The Tigers fell to 2-5 on the season.

Hanford West was led by Drew Black who had six goals. Allisandra Cortez and Jordyn Aspeitia each finished with four goals. Alissa Cano added two goals.

