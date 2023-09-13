The Hanford West Huskies and Lemoore Tigers water polo teams faced off in Sept. 12 in Lemoore.
The Huskies girls water polo team used a big third period to pull away and defeat the Tigers 15-10 to improve to 8-1 overall. The Tigers fell to 2-5 on the season.
Hanford West was led by Drew Black who had six goals. Allisandra Cortez and Jordyn Aspeitia each finished with four goals. Alissa Cano added two goals.
The Huskies Led 5-3 at halftime before outscoring the Tigers 6-1 in the third period. The Tigers battled back to outscored the Huskies 6-4 in the fourth period but were unable to come from behind.
Hanford West plays Exeter High today in Exeter, before playing Granite Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Porterville.
Lemoore will return to the pool on Wednesday, Sept. 20 against Golden West High in Lemoore.
Hanford West plays Avenal
The Hanford West Huskies will travel to play the Avenal Buccaneers on Sept. 15 in search of their first win of the season.
The Huskies are coming off a 44-21 loss to Hoover High on Sept. 8, while the Bucs defeated Riverdale High 34-14 on Sept. 8.
The Huskies will have a bye week on Sept. 22 before hosting Exeter High on Thursday, Sept. 28 in Hanford.