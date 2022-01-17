The Hanford West Huskies team earned victories during the MLK Classic held Jan. 15 at Gaston Middle School in Fresno.
The Huskies defeated Roosevelt High School 71-63 to move to 11-8 overall this season. Jaden Haire led the way for the Huskies with 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Remy Barnes finished the game with 23 points and Sammy Sanchez added 11 points.
Hanford West and Roosevelt were tied at 16-16 after one quarter of play. Roosevelt took a 37-35 lead at halftime and still led 54-52 after three quarters of play.
The Huskies return to Central Sequoia League action on Thursday, Jan. 21 against Dinuba High School In Hanford. The Huskies currently sit at 3-1 in the CSL one game behind Dinuba High (18-2 overall, 4-0 in the CSL).
Hanford High fell to 13-7 overall with a loss to Sunnyside High School. Hanford jumped out to a 24-10 lead after the first quarter, before Sunnyside cut Hanford’s lead to 37-34 at halftime. Sunnyside had a strong second half to win 87-81.
The Bullpups were led by Noah Noyola who had 23 points, while Nathan Jaureguizar added 22 points.
The Bullpups were coming off a 61-46 loss to Mt. Whitney High School on Jan. 14. Jaureguizar led the way for the Bullpups with 11 points, while Noyola added 10 points.
The Bullpups are scheduled to return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 18 against Redwood High School in Visalia. They then will play at Golden West High School on Friday, Jan. 21.
Hanford High currently sit at 1-1 in the West Yosemite League one game behind both Mt. Whitney who is 19-0 overall and 2-0 in the WSL, and Redwood who is also 2-0.
