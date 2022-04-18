On Wednesday night, the Hanford West Huskies played in the upper division championship game in the 37th annual Pro-PT Tulare/Visalia Invitational against the Division 1 Centennial Golden Hawks from Bakersfield.
The Huskies started off the tournament playing Mission Oak, beating them 12 to 5 on Monday, April 11. Izaiah Varela was the winning pitcher. Tuesday, Hanford West had a difficult double header. The first game was against Division 2 Porterville Panthers who were going into the game 15-2. The Huskies endured a hard-fought battle and came out victorious, winning 6 to 3. Abel Ramos was the winning pitcher. The next game was against the Division 2 El Diamante Miners. This was also a close nail-biter game. Peyton Enriquez was the winning pitcher. That win resulted in the Huskies earning a spot in the final game of the tournament with a 3-0 record and only 11 runs scored against them.
The championship game was against the Centennial Golden Hawks at Rawhide Stadium underneath the lights. The game started off with a ton of energy in the stadium as both teams battled to just get a run on the board. In the bottom of the 3rd, Centennial was able to string some hits together and scored 3 runs. Chasing 3 in the top of the 5th the Huskies answered back and exploded with a 4-spot led by Izaiah Varela at the dish when he hit a 2 RBI double off the left field wall. Hanford West took the lead 4 to 3. The Golden Hawks answered back with a run of their own to tie it in the bottom of the 5th. The Huskies had took advantage of their strong batting lineup in the top of the 7th inning when the Huskies punished the Golden Hawks, blowing the game open by putting up 6 runs to take the lead 10 to 4. Winning pitcher who dominated on the mound was Chacho Landeros. His teammate Bret Barrigan closed the door in the bottom of the 7th striking out the side.
The following awards were given out for the tournament: Peyton Enriquez received the Gold Glove for his lights out performance at SS making incredible plays all tournament long.
The Outstanding Pitcher award went to Chacho Landeros for winning the championship game striking out 5 in 6 innings.
The Most Valuable Player of the tournament was given out to Izaiah Varela for his outstanding performance at the plate going 11 for 14 with 3 walks, 7 runs scored, 9 Runs Batted In, hitting avg .785 with a HR, Triple and 2 doubles. Varela was the winning pitcher in the first game of the tournament and Varela was outstanding behind the plate for Hanford West all tournament long.
Honorable mention goes out to Abel Ramos for going 7 for 14 at the plate with 3 walks, 5 runs scored, 1 RBI, hitting avg .500, he also was the winning pitcher of the 2nd game.