Roman Tamayo threw a gem on Wednesday, April 13 for the Hanford Varsity Bullpups, allowing zero runs and besting Hoover High Patriots by a score of 10-0. Hanford Varsity Bullpups secured the victory thanks to seven runs in the fifth inning. The big inning came thanks to singles by Gabe Magallan, Tamayo, Adrian Perryman, and Gavin Guzman.
Hanford Varsity Bullpups fired up the offense in the first inning when Chris Clement scored and RBI with a double. The Bullpups tallied seven runs in the fifth inning. Magallan, Tamayo, Perryman, and Guzman all drove in runs in the frame.
Tamayo was the winning pitcher for the Hanford Varsity Bullpups. The righty surrendered zero runs on two hits over five innings, striking out two and walking zero. A. Medina led things off on the hill for Hoover High Patriots. Medina surrendered eight runs on nine hits over four and a third innings, striking out three. M. Flores threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.
The Bullpups tallied 11 hits. Guzman and Magallan each had multiple hits.