The Hanford Cal Ripken Babe Ruth 8U and 10U All-Star teams were both victorious on Saturday and came away with a pair of state championships, as well as trips to the regional tournaments.
The Hanford 8U All-Stars were a perfect 6-0 in the state tournament in Raisin City and defeated Clovis 15-9 in the championship game.
“It was fun to watch and coach, especially these kids,” 8U manager Izzy Guzman said. “The tournament before that in districts we lost our first game so we had to play seven games in a row. These kids got together they just said they don’t want to go home and it showed in this next tournament where they dominated.”
Guzman credited the team’s pitching and hitting as their key to finishing undefeated along with solid defensive plays. When the final out was recorded, Guzman called the moment amazing.
“That smile on all the kids faces was the reason I coach,” Guzman said. “It felt satisfying. These kids put all the work in like right now we’re at practice putting in two hours a day. They love it.”
Up next is a trip to the Cal Ripken Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament in Long Beach, California. The 8U team will check in on July 14 and have its first game the next day against So Cal St Champ at El Dorado Park West at 7 p.m. The tournament will wrap up on July 20.
“We’re looking forward to go compete,” Guzman said. “We want to bring a championship back home, be the first to do it.”
The Hanford 10U All-Stars went 5-1 in their state tournament and won the Central California State Championship in Clovis. They won 11-2 over San Luis Obispo.
“The kids were super excited because they knew they were going to Hawaii to play in the Pacific Southwest Regionals so they were already excited about that, but to become state champions they were super excited,” 10U manager David Berna said.
After losing their first game in the tournament, the team picked it up and started hitting the ball Berna said. “It’s all-around good team — defense, pitching and hitting,” he said.
They will be heading to Oahu, Hawaii to participate in the Cal-Ripken Pacific Southwest 10U Regional Tournament running from July 13-20.
“It’s a really, really special group of boys,” Berna said. “They’re great baseball players and if I had to tell you I would be betting on we go past Hawaii and make it to the World Series, but we’ll see how that goes.”
Both teams are holding fundraisers throughout the next 2 weeks to raise money for travel expenses for the players and their families. The teams were having a fill-the-helmet for donations and also asking local business for donations. Businesses who donate will have their names placed on a banner to show who sponsored the team.
