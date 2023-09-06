Coming off a 40-22 win over Golden West High, the Hanford High Bullpups look to move to 4-0 on the season against the Frontier Titans on Friday, Sept. 8 in Bakersfield. 

The Titans are 3-0 and coming off a 24-7 win over Bullard High on Sept. 2. Hanford defeated Bullard 71-7 to open the season on Aug. 18.
 

