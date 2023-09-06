Coming off a 40-22 win over Golden West High, the Hanford High Bullpups look to move to 4-0 on the season against the Frontier Titans on Friday, Sept. 8 in Bakersfield.
The Titans are 3-0 and coming off a 24-7 win over Bullard High on Sept. 2. Hanford defeated Bullard 71-7 to open the season on Aug. 18.
The Bullpups will be led by quarterback Daniel Gomez who threw for six touchdowns in the Bullpups win over Golden West. The performance tied him with current Bullpups head coach Cannon Sanchez for most touchdown passes in a game by a Hanford High quarterback. So far through three games, Gomez is averaging 295 yards per games and has 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also has two rushing touchdowns.
Hanford will also rely on Jordan Black and JC Turner who each have three receiving touchdowns.
Defensively, Hanford has give up only 29 points through three games. They are outscoring their opponents 181 to 29. The defense is led by Eli Noyola who is averaging 9.5 tackles per game. Joseph Szalai and Jermiah Valdez led Hanford with 21 total tackles each through three games.
Frontier is led offensively by quarterback Malakhi Statler who has thrown for 823 yards and nine touchdowns through three games.
Frontier has defeated North (Bakersfield), Bakersfield High 41-0 and Bullard so far this season.