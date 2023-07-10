Hanford took third place in the 2023 Central California Babe Ruth 13-15 All Star tournament, held last week at Hanford’s John F. Kennedy Junior High School and Tokumoto Field.

Santa Maria eliminated the tournament hosts Sunday with a 9-3 win. Madera went on to win the championship with an 11-3 win over Santa Maria later Sunday afternoon.

Hanford made it to the loser’s bracket finals with a 7-3 win over Delano. King Mitre pitched six innings for the winners before being removed after reaching the pitch limit of 95 pitches.

Tags

Recommended for you