Hanford took third place in the 2023 Central California Babe Ruth 13-15 All Star tournament, held last week at Hanford’s John F. Kennedy Junior High School and Tokumoto Field.
Santa Maria eliminated the tournament hosts Sunday with a 9-3 win. Madera went on to win the championship with an 11-3 win over Santa Maria later Sunday afternoon.
Hanford made it to the loser’s bracket finals with a 7-3 win over Delano. King Mitre pitched six innings for the winners before being removed after reaching the pitch limit of 95 pitches.
Tenth batter — Hanford uses an extra player by Babe Ruth rules — Thane Herman drove in two runs for the winners with a triple over the head of the center fielder in the third inning.
Hanford opened the nine-team double elimination tournament with a 23-0 win over a Buchanan 13-year old team as Ian Snell pitched the first two innings of a four-inning no-hitter.
King Mitre and Devin Smith pitched the final two innings. Herman drove in seven runs with a pair of inside-the-park homeruns.
After opening with the win over Buchanan, Hanford rallied from a 3-0 first inning deficit to down Selma 6-3 in a second round game on Thursday. Two Selma errors set up Hanford for three runs in the sixth to break a 3-3 tie. The big blows were a double by Cole Leskanic before an infield single by Kaleb Chavez. Hanford turned a double play to end the game.
On Friday, Hanford lost 7-5 to Santa Maria. The hosts made it exciting with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning before falling. Thane Herman had two singles.
On Saturday, Hanford eliminated Delano 7-4. Mitre pitched six strong innings and Carlos Perez scored two runs for the winners.
In its second game on Saturday, Hanford eliminated Lompoc 13-2 after scoring 10 runs in the sixth to back winning pitcher Esaiz Trevino. Aiden Smith added three singles. Both Trevino and Smith were named to the all-tournament team.
A 9-3 loss to Santa Maria eliminated Hanford from the tournament. Dallas Neal and Jackson Macias had two hits in the loss.
Madera outscored the opposition 57-13 and batted .430 in the tournament. The winners dominated the all-tournament team, led MVP Trey Garcia. Winning pitcher Josh McKeever retired the first seven batters he faced pitching into the sixth inning. McKeever was joined on the all tournament team by Adan Lechuga, Eric Nelson and Jason Valladares. Santa Maria was represented by Josh Castillo, Manny Ramirez and Dominick Hernandez.
Madera now advances to the Pacific Southwest Regionals, which begins next week in Woodland, California.