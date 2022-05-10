Hanford High School’s Ayden Stone was recently selected to represent the Philippines in the Triple Crown International Challenge this June in Colorado.
Stone, a Hanford High senior, was selected after trying out for the team earlier this year.
“Playing for the Philippines is extremely exciting! Just the opportunity to represent my ethnicity and my Filipino family members is such an honor. Coach Jen Stewart is an assistant for the Philippines National Team, so joining this team under coach Jen feels like I’m getting a step closer towards my next goal of tryouts out for the National team next year,” Stone said. “Going to the tryouts was so much fun seeing other girls who look like me having so much fun playing the game. So being able to represent the Philippines with other Filipina athletes is such an honor and I cannot wait to play with the team in June!”
Stone was so intent in trying out and hopefully making the roster, that she even rescheduled her senior portraits to drive four hours to Chino.
“I went to two different tryouts for the Philippines TCS team, so when I finally got the email that I was one of the few girls chose to represent the Philippines I was so excited! The coaches mentioned that they were already considering picking me to join their team after the first tryout, but the fact that I made the time to drive four hours to both tryouts kind of just sealed the deal for them,” Stone said. “After the last tryout, Coach Jen pulled me and a few other girls aside to say that we had made the team. I also got an email confirming that I made the team, to show coaches and post on social media!”
Making the team is something that Stone said she had been looking forward to for a while.
"I have wanted to try out for the Triple Crown sports international challenge since I was a freshman, but my schedule didn’t allow it,” Stone said. “Then COVID happened, so I just feel very blessed to be able to finally be on the Philippines TCS team as a senior.
Before Stone heads to compete in the Triple Crown Invitational June 24 to June 26 in Denver, she will finish competing for the Hanford High Bullpups softball team. Currently, the Bullpups are 16-6 overall and 7-0 in the West Yosemite League.
“I think our team is so successful because of the chemistry we have. Everyone on this team is close, and a few of my teammates including myself are going to play softball at the next level," Stone said. “Also, there are eight total seniors on the roster, so we made it our mission this year to try and make it to Valley. I think our experience individually playing on travel teams combined with our chemistry and desire to win has made us a powerful force.”
The Bullpups have two games remaining in the regular season, before playoffs start in mid-May. For Stone, she said that she
“I’m not sure that the fact that I’m graduating soon has hit me yet. I only have two more games left in league before playoffs, and I really want to end the season on a high note. This season has definitely been the best season I have had on a team,” Stone said. “I love all of my teammates like sisters, and I have fun every game playing alongside them. I have great coaches at Hanford High too, who helped me become a better teammate and leader. I know for a fact I will probably cry on senior night when I realize that my final season in high school is ending. I will never forget my years playing at Hanford High, and I’m so happy I got the opportunity to be a Bullpup!”