The West Yosemite League baseball All-League teams were announced, and several Hanford High Bullpups and Lemoore High Tigers were chosen to the teams.
Hanford High’s Chris Clement was chosen as Co-West Yosemite League Most Valuable Player. Clement batted .461, with an on-base percentage of .629 and a .750 slugging percentage. He also had four home runs with 31 RBIs, seven doubles and four triples and 31 runs scored this season for the Bullpups. He also went 2-1 on the mound with a 2.71 earned run average and two saves. All states according to MaxPreps.
Joey Rico of Redwood was chosen as Co-MVP alongside Clement. Hanford High finished the 2022 season with a 19-13 overall record and went 8-7 in the WYL, finishing in third place.
Hanford’s Derek McNary was chosen to the All-WYL First Team. He finished the season with a 6-3 record on the mound with a 2.69 era. He also had 95 strikeouts on the season in 61 innings pitched. Lemoore High’s Dominick Najar and Chris Amaya were also each earned All-WYL First Team selections.
Najar, who played centerfield for Lemoore, batted .465 with and on-base percentage of .584. He also scored 18 runs and had 10 stolen bases. Amaya, Lemoore High’s catcher, finished the season with a .350 batting average, 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored.
The Tigers finished 13-19 overall and 6-9 in the WYL. They advanced to the Championship game of the CIF Central Section Division IV Playoffs falling to Madera South in the title game.
Hanford High and Lemoore High each had two players selected to the All-WYL Second Team. Kreston Gonzales and Christian Mendez were the Bullpups representatives on the Second Team, while the Tigers representatives were Andrew Mora and Jess Tishmacher.
Hanford’s Gabe Magallan, Mason Soares and Zayvien Silvestre were Honorable Mentions. Marshall Rhew was an honorable mention for the Lemoore.