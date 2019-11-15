{{featured_button_text}}

The Hanford Youth Athletic Association’s Hanford Rebels won the Pee Wee Division I championship and ran their record to a perfect 11-0.

The Rebels defeated Lemoore 13-12 in the All Valley Youth Football Championship in Dinuba last Saturday. The team will now play in the Central Valley Youth Football Championship on Nov. 23 at Exeter High School.

