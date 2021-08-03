The Hanford Police Activities League (PAL) is preparing for its first boxing show since the start of the pandemic — and while there won’t be as many matches allowed, it hasn’t stopped contenders from the Bay Area to the Inland Empire from joining in.
The PAL’s “Back to Business” show, set for Aug. 21 at the Longfield Center, marks the return of exhibition matches. Their last show was canceled 15 months ago, when they were set to go on just two weeks before the COVID-19 shutdown.
Normally, the show could feature upwards of 35 matches. However, the number will have to be reduced to 20 due to USA Boxing regulations. With calls to participate coming in every 20 to 30 minutes, Coach Ruben Valdovinos says it’s been hard to whittle them down.
“We’re expecting people from San Francisco all the way to L.A.-Riverside to come down and join the show,” he said.
Valdovinos started boxing when he was 8 years-old. He took part in around 40 matches, and later found his way to becoming a counselor at a group home, before returning to boxing as a coach at the Kings County Fairgrounds. Eventually, he was approached by the Hanford Police Department to partner with them for the PAL.
Right now, there are around 70 people boxing in Hanford’s PAL, with others in the Junior Explorers and jiu-jitsu programs bringing the number to over 120. Being their coach means getting to the gym inside the old National Guard armory at 3:30 p.m., when Valdovinos gets off from his day job as a security supervisor for Sierra Pacific High School.
Usually, he’s there until around 8:30 p.m., but says the results are worth the effort, as it not only builds a bridge between law enforcement and the community, but keeps kids off the streets and out of gangs.
“There are these kids, sometimes they don’t want to go home,” he said. “They feel comfortable here and they’re safe. They’re working out and after that, they’ll hang out with their friends and it’s a good thing that’s going on here with these kids.”
Valdovinos expects eight or nine boxers from the Hanford PAL to join, and says they’re training six days a week to prepare, while running seven.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with the show starting at 1 p.m. Admission is $15 with a $5 registration at the weigh-in from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. All proceeds will go towards funding the Hanford PAL Youth Boxing Program.
