HANFORD — The Kings of Thunder winged 360 sprint car series roars back onto Keller Auto Speedway tonight for Round 11 with two Hanford natives locked in a steadfast title fight.
Two-time and defending Cotton Classic Champion Mitchell Faccinto currently sits atop the standings coming into round 11 with three wins. However, fellow hometown rival DJ Netto is only four markers out of the lead and he comes into Saturday riding a whirlwind of momentum.
Last Saturday night, Netto picked up one of his biggest wins of the season by capturing the traveling Sprint Car Challenge Tour victory at Keller Auto Speedway. It was the second year in a row Netto was able to capture the June SCCT checkered flag on his home track. It also marked his third Kings of Thunder triumph in 2019, bringing him within one win of Faccinto and slashing the points gap to just four.
On the opposite end of the equation, Faccinto suffered an uncharacteristic “off night,” finishing the main in the eighth position. While he still holds the points lead fending off the surging momentum of DJ Netto is going to be paramount if he plans to join his father, Kings Speedway legend Monte Faccinto, in the history books as track champion.
The battle atop the standings may be stealing the attention there’s still a host of other competitive drivers looking to nab their first victories of the year on the fast 3/8 mile oval.
Sitting third in the standings is Campbell’s Bud Kaeding, driving the Oakhurst-based, Maury Williams number 0. The 2017 King of the West- NARC sprint car champion is more than capable of playing the role of spoiler. Just behind him, crowd favorite, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr. quietly sits in fourth displaying remarkable consistency.
So far in 2019, after 10 races, seven different drivers have picked up wins in the Kings of Thunder Series. In addition to Faccinto (3) and Netto (2), - Dominic Scelzi, Scott Parker, Rico Abreu, Ryan Bernal, and Carson Macedo have all come away victorious.
Only four rounds remain in the unprecedented series that put central California’s best sprint car drivers up against the two premier-facilities in the region - The Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway and Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds. History is on the line and the pressure is mounting.
Also joining the card on Saturday night is an even closer championship battle. The IMCA Stock Car class has delivered instant classics almost every time they’ve been on track this season.
Coming into their fourth showdown at Keller Auto Speedway Cody Johnson holds a slim one point advantage over Chad Johnson. Cody Johnson is still in search of his first victory of the season but none the less leads the points standings. Larry Thompson currently sits third, four markers out of the lead, and last weekends winner, Brock Hamilton sits fourth just eight behind. The entire top 10 is separated by a mere 48 points.
Rounding out this weekends card is the third go-around for the IMCA Sport Mod division. This class also boasts a close title fight with Michael Johnson sitting just six points ahead of second, Jason Nation. The top ten in this class are separated by just 28 points.
Three top level divisions take to the track at Keller Auto Speedway this Saturday with championship implications leading the headlines of all three. It’s crunch time.
Tonight will be the final opportunity to catch a race at the fairgrounds until early August when action resumes. Festivities are on the card for race fans of all ages. Tickets are just $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and military members, and $10 for children, aged 6-17. Gates open at 4:30 with Happy Hour on the concourse followed by hot laps at 5:30, and side-by-side racing action immediately following.
Visit www.racekingsspeedway.com for all the details and information regarding events.
Remaining Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Car Series Dates:
Saturday, August 10: Keller Auto Speedway
Saturday, September 7: Keller Auto Speedway
Saturday, September 28: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway
Saturday, October 12: Keller Auto Speedway (Cotton Classic with SCCT)
