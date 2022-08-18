The Hanford High School varsity water polo boys and girls teams played their first game of the season in the school's newly built pool Wednesday, and for some of the athletes, this is their last year as a Bullpup.
Isreal Luna is no stranger to sports.
"I am on the baseball team and I also play softball for Team USA. I decided to try something new for my senior year so I joined the water polo team," said Luna, who hopes to attend college and major in biology with the goal of becoming an ag teacher or zookeeper.
Miles Brosseau, a fellow senior on the boys team, has played water polo for 10 years.
"I grew up playing the sport with Coach Enloe - Dr. Greg Enloe - and when I got to high school decided to play varsity," he said.
Brosseau spoke of his desire to follow in his father's footsteps and pursue a career in the fire service.
"I plan to attend the fire academy as soon as I graduate, I want to work for Kern County Fire like my dad," said Brosseau, who has a 3.9 GPA and said that his favorite subject is math.
"I want to thank all my teachers for helping me through the pandemic shutdown, they really helped me stay focused and did a good job guiding me through it all," Brosseau said.
The last senior on the boys team is Blake Roeber. He has been playing water polo since kindergarten.
"I've never really not played. It's fun and something I am good at," said Roeber, who remains undecided as to his post-graduation goals. "I want to do something in either aviation or agriculture."
Roeber mentioned that military service is a possibility, leaning towards the Air Force saying, "If I joined the military, I would probably go with the Air Force because of the opportunities that would be available to me."
Each of the girls varsity seniors have played water polo all four years of their school careers.
Courtney Rhoades plays the wing position on her team and has been involved in agriculture since she was 9 years old.
"My family has owned three farm lands, I am in the FFA and in sophomore year I was the historian for the Hanford FFA chapter," she said. "I have been showing swine since the 8th grade, and last year I won the reserve supreme champion market hog award."
She said she joined water polo to follow her cousin's footsteps. Her goal is to attend Fresno State to major in agriculture education so she can become an ag teacher.
Makenah Greenlee plays the trailer and center positions on the team.
"I got into it because I was already a swimmer and a family friend introduced me to water polo and I fell in love with the sport," she said.
Greenlee said she loves history and fine arts, citing "The creation of Adam" by Michelangelo as her favorite painting. "I want to attend UCLA and major in anthropology. I've had straight A's all four years of high school and when I looked at the gradebook it said I was 13 out of like 300 in ranking. I'm in art club and I've done lots of AP and Honors classes," she said.
Morgan Hill plays center and guard positions for the team.
She hopes to go to college for business but hasn't settled on a specific school yet.
"I am in our chamber choir and this year I am a teachers assistant for the special education classes. I have taken three years of ASL so I do a lot of translating for our deaf and hard-of-hearing classmates," she said.
Hill mentioned her cousin, who is a professional ASL translator as one of her teachers, saying, "I want to focus on business in college, but I think it would be really smart to maintain my skills in ASL, especially in the workplace."
The final senior for the varsity girls water polo team is Emily Carpenter.
"I play every position except goalie," she said, sharing her dream of entering the medical field.
"I want to be a pediatric surgeon," she said. "I am a cancer survivor and that made me want to go into medicine."
Carpenter talked about her love for travel and how her family takes frequent road trips.
"I've been to 22 different states, but my favorite place I have visited has to be Washington D.C., I've been there three times," she said.
In addition to water polo, Carpenter plays soccer and is apart of the FFA.