The inaugural Cannon Sanchez Youth Football Camp will be taking place on Saturday, June 4. The camp will be held at the Hanford Youth Football Complex, hosted by All Valley Youth Football League.
Youth will have a chance to learn fundamentals of the game from former and current Division I student-athletes. Former Hanford High Bullpups and Fresno State standout and current Detroit Lions player, Juju Hughes will be in attendance as the guest speaker. Each player who attends the camp will receive a shirt and lunch will also be provided.
“Our community hasn’t hosted a Youth Camp in a few years,” Sanchez said. “We felt that we have all the resources to put on a great camp for our youth.”
The camp is open to youth grades Kindergarten to eighth grade. Cost is $40 and you can register for the camp at Eventbrite under Cannon Sanchez Youth Football Camp. Signups will be taken up to May 30.
Sanchez said that having Juju Hughes coming back to his hometown to speak at the camp is something special. Hughes played at Fresno State from 2016 to 2019. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He played two seasons with the Rams playing in 19 games. He recorded four tackles in 2021. He signed with the Lions in January.
“First off Juwuane is one of the most genuine people you will ever meet. His football career has only been the icing on top,” Sanchez said. “He is so very invested in giving back to the community and we are so lucky to have someone like him for our youth to look up to and aspire to be like.”
Sanchez said that while this may be the first camp in a few years, he doesn’t want it to be the last.
“We want this to be an annual event that our community and youth look forward to every summer and continue to inform and inspire athletes to see all the great things football brings.” Sanchez said.
The list of guest coaches who will be in attendance to help includes John Clark, a 2005 graduate of Hanford High, who played at Colorado State. DJ Maciel, former Sacramento State player and Cougar Williams (Nebraska Kearney) both Class of 2009 grads.
Brayden Sanchez, a 2012 Hanford High graduate, who played at Nevada, and also current College of Sequoias defensive backs coach Allen Perryman who played at Sacramento State and is a 2016 Lemoore High Alum.
Rayn Johnson, Hanford High 2017 grad, who attended San Jose State, and current Fresno State football player Tyler Mello (Hanford High 2020) and current Sacramento State player Mason Brosseau (Hanford High 2021) will also be in attendance as guest coaches.
Mello is in his third season at Fresno State, while Brosseau is in his sophomore season with the Hornets.