The Hanford High Bullpups baseball team moved to 8-2 on the season after a 9-1 win over El Diamante High School on March 17 in Visalia. The Bullpups also moved to 1-0 in West Yosemite League play.
In the victory over El Diamante, Chris Clement led the Bullpups with a home run and two RBIs. Adrian Perryman also had two RBIs. Gavin Guzman, Dominik Perez, Roman Tamayo and Zayvien Silvestre each finished the game with one RBI.
Derek McNary earned the win on the mound. He pitched five innings allowing just two hits and striking out 13 batters in the game.
Hanford High played Mt. Whitney High School on March 21. No score was available at presstime. They will then play Redwood High School on Thursday, March 24 in Visalia, before traveling to Golden West High on Tuesday, March 29.
Hanford West baseball
The Hanford West Huskies moved to 6-5 overall after victories over Hoover High and Corcoran High School.
The Huskies defeated Hoover High 13-1 on March 15 in Hanford. Brenden Lopez led the way for the Huskies with three RBIs. Bradley Smith, Julio Montes and Izaiah Varela each finished with two RBIs. Peyton Enriquez and Abel Ramos each added one RBI.
Jordan Perez earned the win on the mound. He pitched four innings, allowing no hits and striking out nine batters.
Hanford West then defeated Corcoran High School 18-1 in five innings on March 17 in Hanford. Landon Silva, Andrew Paul, Varela and Lopez each had two RBIs in the game. Ramos, Enriquez, Che Carrasco and Brett Barrigan each had one RBI.
Ramos earned the win on the mound striking out six batters in three innings. The Huskies had 13 stolen bases as a team in the win.
The Huskies return to the field on Tuesday, March 22 opening Central Sequoia League play against Dinuba High School in Dinuba. They then will play Kingsburg High School (8-1-1) on Friday, March 25 in Hanford.
Sierra Pacific baseball
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears moved to 8-5 overall after a 14-1 win over Woodlake High on March 18 in Hanford.
Dominic Dias had four RBIs to lead the Golden Bears, while Wyatt Bookout finished the game with Three RBIs. Jayce Taylor, Eli Bookout and Austin Price each had two RBIs. Ryan Cronk added one RBI.
Jacob Mainer picked up the win. He pitched four innings and had eight strikeouts.
The Golden Bears continue East Sequoia League play on Wednesday, March 23 against Farmersville High School in Farmersville. They then will play at Lindsay High School on Friday, March 25. They return home on Monday, March 28 against Granite Hills High School.
Sierra Pacific softball
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears softball team improved to 6-6 overall after three straight wins over Caruthers High, Central Valley Christian High and Woodlake High School.
The Golden Bears defeated Caruthers High School 11-7 on March 15. Mariah Brown and Kennedy Usher each had two RBIs. Mia Va’asili, Stevie Danley, Andrea Solis and Jasmine Rincon each had one RBI.
Brinnon Beigel earned the win. She pitched a complete game and had eight strikeouts.
Sierra Pacific then earned a 5-4 won over CVC on March 16. No stats were available.
The Golden Bears then defeated Woodlake High School 12-0 on March 18. Beigel had three RBIs, while Rincon added two RBIs. Usher, Danley and Solis each finished with one RBI.
Beigel earned the win on the mound and had seven strikeouts.
Sierra Pacific travels to Farmersville High on Wednesday, March 23. They then will play Lindsay High School on Friday, March 25 in Lindsay.