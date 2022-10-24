The Hanford High Bullpups continue to hit their stride following a 55-13 win over the Mission Oak Hawks on Oct. 22 in Hanford.

Hanford High raced out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter of play and 35-0 at halftime and rolled to a victory that improved their record to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the West Yosemite League. They will travel to play Lemoore High School (8-1 overall and 4-0 in WYL) on Friday, Oct. 28 in Lemoore.

The Bullpups got on the board early in the first quarter after a 15-yard rushing touchdown run by Kourdey Glass. Cayden Muir then connected with Donavan Smith on a 50-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter to give the Bullpups a 14-0 lead. Muir and Smith connected on a 10-yard touchdown pass later in the quarter that extended the lead to 21-0.

