The Hanford High Bullpups continue to hit their stride following a 55-13 win over the Mission Oak Hawks on Oct. 22 in Hanford.
Hanford High raced out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter of play and 35-0 at halftime and rolled to a victory that improved their record to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the West Yosemite League. They will travel to play Lemoore High School (8-1 overall and 4-0 in WYL) on Friday, Oct. 28 in Lemoore.
The Bullpups got on the board early in the first quarter after a 15-yard rushing touchdown run by Kourdey Glass. Cayden Muir then connected with Donavan Smith on a 50-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter to give the Bullpups a 14-0 lead. Muir and Smith connected on a 10-yard touchdown pass later in the quarter that extended the lead to 21-0.
Albert Richardson added a 20-yard touchdown run with eight minutes left in the second quarter, which was followed by a 49-yard touchdown pass from Muir to JC Turner that gave Hanford a commanding
Muir connected with Glass on an 83-yard touchdown pass to start the third quarter to extend the lead to 42-0. After Mission Oak scored to make it 42-6, Muir and Smith connected for a third time in the game to make it 48-6. Mission Oak scored late in the third quarter to make it 48-13 after three quarters of play.
Muir added a 35-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make it 55-13 which would be the final score.
Hanford West Football/Sierra Pacific football
The Hanford West Huskies football team moved to 4-5 on the season following a 13-7 win over Immanuel High School on Oct. 21 in Reedley. The Huskies will end the regular season on Friday, Oct. 28 against the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears in Hanford. The Sierra Pacific football team fell to 3-6 on the season following a 36-7 loss to Exeter High School on Sept. 20 in Hanford.
The Hanford High girls volleyball team earned he No. 4 seed in the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs and will host No. 113 seed Atascadero High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Hanford. The Bullpups finished the regular season 16-11 overall and 6-4 in the WYL. A win, and the Bullpups would host No. 5 seed Golden Valley or No. 12 seed Bakersfield. The second round of playoffs will be played on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Hanford was coming off a 3-0 win over Lemoore High School on Oct. 20 in Hanford. Set scores were 25-17, 25-19 and 27-25.
Sierra Pacific volleyball
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears earned the No. 4 seed in the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs and will host No. 13 seed St. Joseph High School (Santa Maria) on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Hanford. A win and the Golden Bears would host No. 5 seed Yosemite or No. 12 seed Golden West High School. Sierra Pacific is coming off a 3-2 win over Kerman High School in their final regular season match on Oct. 20. Set scores were 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 30-28 and 15-13.
The Hanford West volleyball team earned the No. 11 seed in the Division IV playoffs and will travel yo face No. 6 seed Caruthers High School. A win and the Huskies would play the winner of the match between No. 3 seed Fresno Christian and No. 14 seed Sunnyside High School. The Huskies ended the regular season with a 16-14 overall record and finished 4-4 in the Tri-County League.