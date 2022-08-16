The Hanford Bullpups enter the 2022 season looking to play their brand of football. The Bullpups, coming off a 7-2 record and a West Yosemite League Championship in 2021, are considered one of the top teams in the Central Section.
“We talk about it every day. We talk about playing fast, playing physical and playing fearless,” said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. “I think fearless is the biggest one, playing fearless is huge. We want to be fearless with our play calling, we want to play with no fear in our hearts. If we play that way we feel like we are a pretty dangerous team.”
Hanford High will be led on the offensive side of the ball by senior quarterback Cayden Muir, who was a unanimous First-Team All-WYL selection in 2021. Muir threw for 2,259 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had six rushing touchdowns.
Coach Sanchez said that having Muir return and having an experienced offensive line will help the Bullpups continue to be successful. The Bullpups will also have a dynamic receiving core led by senior Jayden Sudds and some newcomers to watch for the Bullpups this season will be sophomore JC Turner, a 6-foot-4 185-pound receiver. Senior Donavan Smith is another player who Coach Sanchez is looking to have a big contribution from this season.
“We have four big offensive linemen returning which is big for us. Having a three-year starting quarterback is huge for us,” Sanchez said. “This is one of the fastest receiving core and skill position core we have ever had. We want to press the tempo and be as fast as we can.”
Sudds led the Bullpups with 463 receiving yards and recorded three touchdowns.
“For us and what we do schematically, our quarterback is everything to us. If Cayden has a good night, we usually win the football game,” Sanchez said. “We are so much deeper into the playbook coming into week one that we have ever been. We are expecting big things from him this season.”
On the defensive side, the Bullpups will be led by Brak Hill who is a three-year returner. Hill led the Bullpups with 66 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2021.
“He really brings the juice every day,” Sanchez said. “He can put a lick on you, but he is the leader of the defense. We are expecting some big thing out of him.”
The Bullpups open the 2022 season on Friday, Aug. 19 when they travel to Fresno to play Bullard High School at Ratcliffe Stadium.
“Bullard is a physical team, and they are a great program we have a lot of respect for them. We are going to have to bring it,” Sanchez said. “We are going to have to bring our A-game and be good in all three phases. Bringing physicality to the game is going to be important.”
Coach Sanchez said that the Bullpups focus this season will play their style of football and leave the rest up to their play on the field.
“The expectations are high this year and they were last year, but we just control what we can control. We open with Bullard and that is the only thing on our minds and we’re just going to take this season week to week,” Sanchez said. “We can’t control the rankings; at the end of the day, we are going to play our best brand of football and it doesn’t matter who it is we play.”