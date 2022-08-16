HANFORD HIGH 2.jpg
Hanford High athletes play against Mission Oak in this 2021 file photo.

 Gary Feinstein/Contributor

The Hanford Bullpups enter the 2022 season looking to play their brand of football. The Bullpups, coming off a 7-2 record and a West Yosemite League Championship in 2021, are considered one of the top teams in the Central Section.

“We talk about it every day. We talk about playing fast, playing physical and playing fearless,” said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. “I think fearless is the biggest one, playing fearless is huge. We want to be fearless with our play calling, we want to play with no fear in our hearts. If we play that way we feel like we are a pretty dangerous team.”

Hanford High will be led on the offensive side of the ball by senior quarterback Cayden Muir, who was a unanimous First-Team All-WYL selection in 2021. Muir threw for 2,259 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had six rushing touchdowns.

Hanford High athletes play against Mission Oak in this 2021 file photo.
Hanford High athletes play against Mission Oak in this 2021 file photo.

