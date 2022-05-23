Top-seeded Hanford High School advanced to the CIF Central Section Division II semifinals with a thrilling 5-4 victory over the eighth-seeded Selma High School Bears on Friday afternoon in Hanford.
In Friday's game, Hanford's Duregan Davis hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Kinzi Ayala with the eventual winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ayala had walked to start the rally and advanced on a single by Ayden Stone, who had two hits in the game and a bunt single by Nyseth Gonzalez.
But winning pitcher Lily Garcia, whose mother grew up in Selma, struck out the side in the top of the seventh to end the game. Garcia, who is headed to Cal State Fullerton, finished with 11 strikeouts and no walks.
Selma opened the scoring in the top half of the first inning when Jadyn Hurtado hit Garcia’s fifth pitch of the game for a single and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Marissa Vasquez. Hurtado scored on a sharp single to left by Khamara Dement, who went to second on the throw but was stranded there.
The top-seeded Bullpups answered with five hits in the bottom of the inning and scoring three runs. They added another run in the second inning to take a 4-1 lead but left the bases loaded.
After Garcia had retired 11 in a row, Selma started their comeback on a Gaby Zapata leadoff single in the fifth before Bianca Estrada reached on a sacrifice bunt and a throwing error. Starting pitcher Elissa Olea, who had moved to the designated player spot in the ninth spot in the Selma batting order, hit Garcia’s first pitch into the gap in right center for a two-run double.
Selma tied the game in the sixth after Dement led off with her second hit of the game. The super sophomore stole second, went to third on a Hannah Garcia groundout and scored on a two-out wild pitch.
“We got some good hits and some runners on when we needed it,” said Hanford High head coach Donnie Fagundes, who last guided the Bullpups to a section title in 2016. Lily is pitching lights out. She really is.”
The coach figured Madera would win its quarterfinal game. “Whoever it is, it is.”
During his postgame interview, Selma High head coach Chris Tapia had tears in his eyes. The list of nine seniors includes his oldest daughter Lyla, a backup infielder.
“I was really happy with the way they fought back. They fought until the last out. Just didn’t have enough magic left,” he said.
Selma had won the first round game over Redwood 3-2, tying the contest in a dramatic fashion.
The Bears were trailing 2-1 in the seventh when Redwood decided to intentionally walk Dement, who scored from first when the Ranger left fielder had dropped a potential game ending fly ball off the bat of Hannah Garcia.
Marytza Morales, who had been in a slump, hit a game winning homer over the left field fence.
Tapia started with this team as seventh graders. “It is pretty emotional,” he said.
Hanford improved to 21-6 while Selma finished at 15-8-1. Both teams were 10-0 in league play.
The Bullpups will host Madera in Wednesday’s semifinals. The Coyotes eliminated Liberty of Madera 4-2 in another quarterfinal matchup.
In the other semifinal game, 11th-seeded Kingsburg will travel to Fresno to face Bullard.
The winners will advance to the Central Section final game on either Friday or Saturday at Fresno State’s Margie Wright Diamond. A schedule for the six section championship games had not been released, as of press time.