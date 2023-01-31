The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball remain atop the Tri-County Conference standings following wins over Hanford West and Kingsburg.
Sierra Pacific is currently 15-8 overall and 5-0 in the TCC.
The Golden Bears defeated the Hanford West Huskies 56-19 on Jan. 24 in Hanford. Mia Va'asili led the way for the Golden Bears with 17 points. Makayla Carre had 13 points, while Asia Jackson finished with 10 points. Carre added nine rebounds, while Jackson finished the game with five steals.
Sierra Pacific led 35-11 and rolled to the win over Hanford West.
Sierra Pacific then defeated Kingsburg High 77-32 on Jan. 26. Sierra Pacific held a 19-10 lead after one quarter of play, before expanding the lead to 43-25 at halftime. Sierra Pacific outscored Kingsburg 34-7 in the second half to roll to the victory.
Carre led the way for the Golden Bears with 22 points. Va’asili had 21 points, while Jackson finished with 16 points.
The Golden Bears returned to the court on Wednesday, Feb. 1 against Selma High School in Selma. Scores were not available at presstime. They then play Reedley High School on Friday, Feb. 3 in Hanford.
Sierra Pacific boys basketball
The Sierra Pacific boys basketball team are now to 4-2 in the TCC following a dominant 90-25 win over Reedley High on Jan. 25 in Reedley. Gilbert Maravilla led the way for the Golden Bears with 15 points. Elijah Roberts added 14 points, while Bryce Schmitt had 12 points.
Colin Dodd, Lucas Sousa and Kazden Berna each finished the game with nine points.
The Golden Bears then fell to Kingsburg High School 61-58 on Jan. 27 in Kingsburg. Maravilla and Jackson Reinhardt each had 11 points. Roberts and Lucas Sousa each finished with eight points.
The Golden Bears played Hanford West High on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Sierra Pacific. No scores were available at presstime. They then will play Selma High on Friday, Feb. 3 in Selma.