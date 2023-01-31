The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball remain atop the Tri-County Conference standings following wins over Hanford West and Kingsburg.

Sierra Pacific is currently 15-8 overall and 5-0 in the TCC.

The Golden Bears defeated the Hanford West Huskies 56-19 on Jan. 24 in Hanford. Mia Va'asili led the way for the Golden Bears with 17 points. Makayla Carre had 13 points, while Asia Jackson finished with 10 points. Carre added nine rebounds, while Jackson finished the game with five steals.

Tags

Recommended for you