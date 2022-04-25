The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears softball team are currently 7-0 in the East Sequoia League following a 13-4 win over Woodlake High School on April 20 in Woodlake.
They then competed in a tournament where they fell to Taft High 3-1 and defeated Central valley Christian 14-2.
In the Golden Bears win over Woodlake on April 20, Brinnon Beigel led the way with a home run and three RBIs. She also earned the win on the mound with nine strikeouts.
Mia Va’asili and Esabella Solis each had two RBIs. Ava Flores, Stevie Danley, Jessica Valdez and Andrea Solis each finished with one RBI.
In Sierra Pacific’s loss to Taft High on April 23, Esabella Solis had the lone RBI. In their 14-2 win over CVC in their second game on April 23, Jasmine Rincon led the way with three RBIs. Andrea and Esabella Solia each had two RBIs, while Kennedy Usher and Beigel each finished with one RBI.
The Golden Bears returned to ESL play on Monday, April 25. No score was available at presstime. They then will Lindsay High School on Wednesday, April 27 in Hanford and Granite Hills on Friday, April 29 at Granite Hills.
Hanford Softball
The Hanford High Bullpups softball team moved to 4-0 in the West Yosemite League following a 2-1 win over Redwood High on April 19 and a 7-2 win over Golden West High on April 21. No stats were available for either game.
The Bullpups play at Lemoore High on April 26, before playing El Diamante on Thursday, April 26.
Lemoore Softball
The Lemoore High Tigers softball team are 1-3 in the West Yosemite League after a 6-2 loss to Golden West High on April 19 and a 15-4 win over Mt. Whitney High on April 21. No stats were available for either game.
The Tigers play Hanford High School on Tuesday, April 26. They then will play at Redwood High School on Thursday, April 28.