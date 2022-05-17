The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls track and field team recently won the CIF Central Section Division IV Championship on May 11 at Fowler High School.
The Golden Bears accumulated a total of 112 points finishing ahead of second-place Central Valley Christian who had 70 points.
Sierra Pacific was led by Jessica Patino who earned the Division IV title in the 800-meter race with a time of 2 minutes, 28 seconds. She also finished in fifth place in the 1600-meter race. Mayce Taggert was the champion in the 300-meter hurdles event with a time of 48.60 seconds. She also finished in second place in the 400-meter race, while Emma Howe took fourth place.
The Golden Bears also took the titles in the 4x100 relay race with the team of Bailey Costa, Izabel Mendez, Gardenia Quezada and Taggert accumulating a time of 51.27 seconds.
Howe, Mendez, Patino and Taggert combined to also win the 4x400 meter relay race with a time of 4:19.
Quezada won the high jump event with a height of 5-feet-4 inches. She also finished in second place in the 100-meter race. She also had a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter event.
The Sierra Pacific boys track and field team were led by Nathanael DeMatto who won the 110-meter hurdles event with a time of 15.33 seconds.
Sebastian DeCastro took home the top spot in the pole vault event clearing a height of 12-feet-6 inches.
Several of the members of both track teams now advance to the CIF Central Section Masters meet on Saturday, May 21 at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High School.