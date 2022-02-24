Led by three goals from David Dutra, the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears boys soccer team advanced to the CIF Central Section Division V Championship game with a 4-2 win over No. 11 seed Delano High.
The Golden Bears, the No. 2 seed in Division V, also got a goal from Maximus Ekk. Ekk, Lucas Martins, Andrew Knapp and Cristian Jaramillo each ended the game with an assist.
Sierra Pacific (17-5, 8-4) will play for the title on Friday Feb. 25 against No. 1 seed Granite Hills in Porterville. Granite Hills is 21-8-2 on the season.
The Golden Bears won the Division VI Championship in 2021.
Girls Basketball
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team advance to the Division II CIF Central Section Division II Championship game with a overtime win over No. 1 seed Sierra High School on Feb. 23 in Tollhouse.
The No. 4 seed Golden Bears defeated the Chieftains 66-63 to advance. Makayla Carre led the way for the Golden Bears with 18 points. Taylor West added 13 points, while Ciara England ended the game with 10 points.
Sierra Pacific will now travel to face the No. 3 seed Porterville High Panthers on Friday, Feb. 25 in Porterville.