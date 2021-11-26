At the age of 11, Lilly Garcia started to think that playing college softball could be a dream she'd want to follow. That dream became reality for the Hanford High senior when she signed her national letter of intent to Cal State Fullerton during a ceremony held Nov. 12 at Hanford High School.
“Everything about Fullerton amazed me. I fell in love with the campus, coaches, and program the first time I ever went there,” Garcia said. “The biggest thing for me was the coaching staff because I felt like the genuinely cared about me, not just as a player, but as a person as well. Signing to a college means a lot to me because I’ve worked so hard to achieve this goal.”
Garcia’s softball journey has seen her play for a few travel ball teams and even pitch for Mexico in the Pan-America Games. She credits one of her coaches in helping her become the player she is.
“I figured out that I wanted to pursue collegiate softball when I was about 11. I started with city league softball, then went on to play with a local team named the Gators. I then started playing with the Firecrackers and I have been with the program for seven years now,” Garcia said. “My coach, Mike Wallace, helped mold me into a mature, vocal leader that I am today. This trait helped me get recognized by a lot of coaches and what attracted Fullerton. Once I stepped foot on Fullerton’s field, it became my dream school. When I committed it really was a dream come true.”
Garcia is a top of the rotation impact pitcher for the Junior Mexican National Team with a recent invite to participate in the 2021 Junior Pan American Games to be played in Colombia, El Salvador, and Mexico in December of 2021.
In 2021, she was named the Western Yosemite League (WYL) League MVP and Outstanding Pitcher. She was also named Outstanding Offensive Player and Team Captain for the Bullpups.
While Garcia’s future is secured, she said that during the upcoming spring season she has some unfinished business to try and accomplish at Hanford High School.
“The goals I have for this season in high school is to win WYL again and try my best to win a valley championship,” Garcia said.
Garcia also said that she could not accomplish the goal of playing at the next level without support she has received.
“I just want to add that I couldn’t have achieved my goals without the community of people who help me,” Garcia said. “I’m so humbled and appreciative of all the people who support me.”
