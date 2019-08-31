Fresno State Wrestling announces exciting 2019-20 schedule

FRESNO – Fresno State Wrestling revealed its 2019-20 schedule on Saturday evening as the slate features eight home duals.
"We are excited to keep growing and building the program this season and there are many opportunities to come see the Bulldogs in action," said head coach Troy Steiner on the 'Dogs exciting 2019-20 schedule.
Entering their third season back on the mat this winter and after ranking in the top 10 nationally in attendance each of the last two seasons, the 'Dogs will host eight duals at the Save Mart Center in 2019-20. The Bulldogs will host four Big 12 opponents as well as Rutgers out of the Big Ten, Cal Poly and CSU Bakersfield from the Pac-12 and Duke from the ACC.
The Bulldogs will also wrestle eight duals away from home, including four Big 12 foes, while also traveling to Big Ten foe Illinois and for a third year in a row, the 'Dogs will compete in the Battle on the Midway taking on Wisconsin, Navy and Army in San Diego.
The Bulldogs will get the season underway on Nov. 1 with the third installment of the Battle on the Midway squaring off with Big Ten opponent Wisconsin and both Navy & Army from the EIWA. Meeting the Badgers in dual meet action for the first time in program history, Wisconsin returns two All-Americans in junior Evan Wick at 165 pounds and redshirt sophomore heavyweight Trent Hillger and four NCAA Tournament qualifiers. South Dakota State graduate transfer Seth Gross, a two-time All-American and the 2018 NCAA champion at 133 pounds, has also been added to the Wisconsin squad this season.
Meanwhile, the Midshipmen bring back four NCAA Tournament qualifiers, including senior Jared Prince at 149 pounds who made the round of 12 at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Finally, the Black Knights return six NCAA Tournament qualifiers from a season ago and placed fourth at the 2019 EIWA Championships. Senior 174-pounder Ben Harvey, a two-time NCAA Tournament qualifier, returns to the lineup after reaching the round of 12 last season in Pittsburgh.
Fresno State returns home for its home opener on Nov. 15 welcoming Rutgers to the Save Mart Center. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a ninth-place finish at the 2019 NCAA Championships and return three NCAA Tournament qualifier, including junior Nick Suriano, a two-time All-American and the 2019 NCAA champion at 133 pounds.
After a quick trip down to Bakersfield for the Roadrunner Open on Nov. 24, the 'Dogs return home for their Big 12 opener on Nov. 30 hosting Northern Colorado. Picking up a pair of wins over the Bears in Greenly, Colo., the last two seasons, the Bulldogs will host the Bears for the first time as Big 12 opponents.
The following weekend opens the month of December as the 'Dogs head to Las Vegas for the 37th Annual Cliff Keen Invite on Dec. 6-7. Annually one of the toughest individual tournaments in the regular season, the Bulldogs will compete in the Cliff Keen Invite for a third straight season.
The 'Dogs close out the 2019 calendar year returning to Nevada for the Reno Tournament of Champions on Dec. 15.
After a short break for the holidays, the Bulldogs open 2020 with two home duals on Jan. 2 welcoming Pac-12 foe Cal Poly to Fresno as well as Big 12 opponent Utah Valley to Fresno. The Bulldogs have won both meetings over the Mustangs over the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Utah Valley returns five NCAA Tournament qualifiers from a year ago as the 'Dogs defeated a nationally-ranked Wolverine team in a dual in Utah last season.
The following weekend takes the Bulldogs on the road to the Virginia Duals on Jan. 10-11 as the 'Dogs return to Hampton, Va., for a second time in the last three seasons.
A four-match homestand closes out the month of January and opens February. Returning from Virginia, the 'Dogs are back home on Jan. 17 for a contest against ACC foe Duke as the Blue Devils return three NCAA Tournament qualifiers.
After a two-week break, the 'Dogs are back home on Jan. 31 welcoming Big 12 foe Iowa State to Fresno. The Cyclones are coming off a runner-up finish at the 2019 Big 12 Championship and return eight NCAA Tournament qualifiers, including redshirt junior Jarrett Degen who placed seventh at 149 pounds.
The home schedule wraps up on Feb. 2 as the 'Dogs host two duals taking on Big 12 opponent Air Force and Pac-12 foe CSU Bakersfield. It will be the Falcons' first visit to Fresno after meetings the last two seasons have both come on the road. The Roadrunners bring back a pair of NCAA Tournament qualifiers in redshirt senior Russell Rohlfing (149 lbs.) and redshirt junior Dominic Ducharme (184 lbs.).
The rest of February takes the Bulldogs on the road traveling to Wyoming on Feb. 6 and North Dakota State on Feb. 8. The 'Dogs are coming off a 21-12 dual win over the Cowboys at home last year when Wyoming was ranked No. 11 in the nation. Two days later, the Bulldogs will face the Bison for the first time in Fargo.
The following weekend sends the 'Dogs back to the Midwest heading to Big 12 foe South Dakota State on Feb. 15. Fresno State won the first meeting between the two programs a year ago, 38-3 in Fresno.
The regular season concludes on the road the next weekend as the 'Dogs head to Champaign, Ill. on Feb. 21 to take on Illinois at Huff Hall before a trip to Oklahoma two days later on Feb. 23. The Illini return five NCAA Tournament qualifiers from a year ago while the Sooners bring back four national qualifiers, including All-American Dom Demas at 141 pounds.
The month of March brings the postseason as the 'Dogs return to Tulsa, Okla., for the 2020 Big 12 Championship on March 7-8 at the BOK Center. Fresno State finished fifth at the 2019 Big 12 Championship with six 'Dogs finishing in the top six at their weight. The 2020 NCAA Championships will be hosted in Minneapolis, Minn. on March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
2019-20 season tickets and individual match tickets will be available soon at GoBulldogs.com or by calling 559-278-DOGS.
