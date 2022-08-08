The Fresno State Bulldogs football team opened practice for the upcoming 2022 football season on Aug. 2.

The Bulldogs will have 20 practices over the course of the next month before opening the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Valley Children’s Stadium.

Fresno State was chosen to win the West Division of the Mountain West Conference and are the favorites to win the Mountain West Championships this season.

