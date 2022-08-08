The Fresno State Bulldogs football team opened practice for the upcoming 2022 football season on Aug. 2.
The Bulldogs will have 20 practices over the course of the next month before opening the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Valley Children’s Stadium.
Fresno State was chosen to win the West Division of the Mountain West Conference and are the favorites to win the Mountain West Championships this season.
Evan Williams, senior defensive back, said that the team is focusing on getting better one day at a time.
“Talent is never enough. We have a bunch of talent on this team, it feels like at every position we have playmakers and players who have done it before,” Williams said. “We can’t feed into the hype. Last season, we were picked to finish fourth and we almost won the championship. We just need to go out there and prove it. Prove that we are the number one team in the Mountain West. We are working to get better everyday and blocking out the noise.”
Hanford native Tyler Mello will be entering his third season with the Bulldogs. He hopes to be one of the contributors in the linebacking core for the team.
Mello played in 11 games as a sophomore, recording 14 tackles (10 solo) in the 2021 season. He played in six games as a true freshman in 2020, recording 11 tackles. Mello is a 2019 graduate of Hanford High School.
“Fall camp has been going good, we have been out here getting in a lot of work,” Mello said. “I have been able to understand the defense faster this fall. It is also helpful that they have simplified the defense. We are going to be really good as a linebacking core. I am just ready to get on the field and play.”
Coach Jeff Tedford also returns to the team after two seasons away following health issues.
“It was awesome,” Tedford said after day one of practice on Aug. 2 “I got out of bed with a little bounce in my step. Just being around here now everyday — not that it wasn’t before — but when you think you’re never going to do it again and you have another opportunity, I really feel blessed and fortunate to be here and be around these coaches, around these players and to represent the university. So just excited to be out here every single day.”
Fresno State returns plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Jake Haener returns, while receivers Jalen Cropper and Josh Kelly will lead a solid receiving core. Jordan Mims will lead a running back core that will see some new names in the backfield.
“He brings experience, brings leadership, obviously he knows it inside and out,” Tedford said about Haener. “He’s a mentor to a lot of people. His example out here, the way he goes about his work, the way he focuses even when he’s not in, his attention to detail – everybody can watch him and learn from how he goes about his work.”
The Bulldogs will play Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Fresno, before heading to play the University of Southern California (USC) on Saturday, Sept. 17, which is the marquee game on the slate.