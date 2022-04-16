Central Valley Fuego FC announced Martin Vâsquez as the USL League One team's new head coach for the inaugural 2022 season.
Vasquez reunites with former player Milton Blanco, who serves the club as First Assistant Coach.
Vasquez brings 30 years of combined experience as a professional soccer player and coach for top-tier organizations such as the LA Galaxy, Chivas USA, Bayern Munich, the USMNT and Houston Dynamo FC.
Born in Yahualica, Mexico, Vâzquez was raised in Los Angeles, Calif. He began his professional career in 1988 playing for Club Leones Negros de la Universidad de Guadalajara in Liga de Expansion MX, Club Puebla, CD Veracruz and Atlas FC in Liga MX. He made his MLS debut in 1996 with the Tampa Bay Mutiny; later earning MLS All-Star recognition in the league's inaugural season.
He also competed with the San Jose Clash (now San Jose Earthquakes).
“With great honor and privilege, I am excited to announce Martin Vasquez as the new head coach of Central Valley Fuego FC. Martin has had an amazing track record of establishing winning cultures and structuring organizations that produce top talent across the world,” said Gerardo Ruelas, managing club partner.
Vasquez blazed trails by becoming the first soccer player to play for both the Mexico National Team in 1990 and the United States Men's National Team in 1997. Extending his national team connections, Vasquez was an assistant coach for the USMNT from 2011 to 2014.
“It's an immense privilege to have a highly decorated figure join Fuego FC,” said Nehemias Blanco, Vice President of Futbol. “Martin has opened many doors for our community worldwide as a player and coach. His leadership will serve our team well. I welcome Martin and his family to the Central Valley and into the Fuego familia.”
Vasquez held coaching positions with the LA Galaxy (2004), the former Chivas USA (2005-08) and Real Salt Lake, including a one-year stint as head coach for then-USL Championship side Real Monarchs.
Most recently he was the assistant coach for Houston Dynamo FC (2021).
Outside of the country, Vasquez served as an assistant for German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich between 2008 and 2009.
“I would like to thank Mr. Juan Ruelas and his family for the opportunity and for believing in me,” said Head Coach Martin Vasquez. “I feel honored to be a part of the amazing Central Valley Fuego Futbol Club familia! I am grateful to work with such a determined, talented group of players and coaching staff. I'm excited to contribute with everyone in the organization to accomplish big things — hard work pays off!”
